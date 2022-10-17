B.C.'s Sunshine Coast orders businesses to stop using water amid drought
B.C.'s Sunshine Coast has declared a state of local emergency due to an ongoing drought, ordering businesses to stop using water over an "imminent threat" that the supply could be exhausted.
The regional district made the declaration Monday, as severe drought conditions persisted.
Swimming pools, breweries, non-medical cannabis producers< businesses that bottle water, and those that transport and install concrete, cement and gravel are among those being instructed to halt the use of potable water starting at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.
Before the deadline, staff from the regional district will be contacting affected businesses directly to make sure they are aware of the order.
While the district says water supply has been secured to last its 20,000 residents until early November, the potential that there could be another weeks-long stretch without rain was cited as a reason to take emergency measures.
"We have unfortunately been left with no choice but to order non-essential large commercial users to cease their use of drinking water,” the regional district's board chair Darnelda Siegers wrote in a statement.
“At this time, we must prioritize our water supply for essential use by residents, the Sechelt Hospital and fire protection.”
Many parts of the province have had no rain so far in October and no significant precipitation since early July. High-temperature records have been shattered almost daily in communities across the province.
HOT, DRY CONDITIONS FUELING FIRES
The BC Wildfire Service, in a series of social media posts, said the unseasonable conditions have increased fire activity on all of the active blazes in the zone that includes the Lower Mainland, Sunshine Coast, Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands and Haida Gwaii.
" The Coastal Fire Centre is experiencing historical forest fuel conditions and outflow wind patterns. The unseasonably hot, dry conditions, lack of rainfall and outflow winds have resulted in increased fire behaviour on all active fires," the service tweeted.
"Smoke from 26 active fires in the Fraser Zone, combined with smoke from Washington State, has negatively impacted air quality and visibility throughout most of the Coastal Fire Centre, particularly in the Fraser Valley."
The BCWS says some relief from the smoky skies is possible Thursday, and that rain is in the forecast for the South Coast on Friday.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How much did the 'Freedom Convoy' cost the city of Ottawa?
A City of Ottawa report submitted as part of the national inquiry into the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act is shedding new light on how much this winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests cost the nation’s capital, and quantified some of the impact on residents during the weeks-long occupation.
TikTok increases age limit for live hosts, introduces 18+ livestreams
TikTok announced changes to its live video feature including increasing the age limit for hosts and introducing adult-only livestreams.
NDP 'Greedflation' motion calling for grocery pricing probe gets unanimous support from MPs
An NDP motion calling on the federal government to take steps to tackle 'greedflation,' and investigate grocery chain profits, received unanimous support from MPs on Monday.
Canada sanctions Russian entities over disinformation, including TV channel, actors
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has announced more sanctions on Russian entities.
BREAKING | Man dead after shooting at golf course on Vancouver's west side
Homicide investigators are calling on witnesses to come forward after a man was gunned down in broad daylight at a golf course on Vancouver's west side Monday morning.
Most consumers and businesses expect recession: Bank of Canada
New surveys from the Bank of Canada show most consumers and businesses expect Canada to enter a recession, though their views on inflation in the short run are diverging.
Early warnings, blast assessments, jurisdictional skirmishes: What the commission heard from a top Ottawa official
Ottawa City Manager Steve Kanellakos testified before the Public Order Emergency Commission on Oct. 17, as public hearings continued into the invocation of the Emergencies Act to end the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. Here are some highlights from his testimony and the documents referenced during his hearing.
'It's harder to kill someone when the entire world is watching': wife of Russian political prisoner
The wife of detained Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza says publicity is the only weapon she has to help free her husband.
BA.2.75.2: new Omicron subvariant can evade nearly all protective antibodies: study
A new study from Sweden suggests the world could be in for a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases this winter due to new mutations creating variants that could avoid immunity from vaccines or previous infections.
Vancouver Island
-
Capital Iron to close after nearly 90 years in Victoria
The owners of the iconic Capital Iron business in Greater Victoria announced Friday that its stores will be closing Dec. 17, after being in operation since 1934. The closure affects the long-time downtown Victoria location on Store Street and the location in Langford on Langford Parkway.
-
Peninsula Co-op, Island Savings matching donations to food banks up to $20K
Two local businesses are working together to help put food on people’s tables in the Greater Victoria and Gulf Island communities they serve. Peninsula Co-op and Island Savings are marking "2022 Co-op Week" by encouraging people to donate cash and non-perishable food items at Island Savings and Peninsula Co-op locations on southern Vancouver Island from Oct. 16 to Oct. 21.
-
Nanaimo RCMP investigating arson, 'have no doubt' small fire was intentionally set
Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., are investigating after they say a fence was deliberately set on fire. Witnesses told police they saw up to a dozen teenagers standing next to the fence, which was wrapped in a blue plastic tarp to prevent graffiti.
Calgary
-
Canadians to spend 28% more on Halloween 2022 compared to 2021: report
A new report suggests that Canadians are expected to spend 28.4 percent more on Halloween this year than they did last year.
-
Loblaw freezes prices on No Name products as consumers struggle with rising cost of living
Canadian grocery giant Loblaw announced a roughly three-month price freeze on its No Name products in response to consumers rethinking their buying habits.
-
'Fargo' season 5, starring Jon Hamm, begins shooting in Calgary area
'Fargo' show began shooting in Calgary and the surrounding areas on Monday.
Edmonton
-
Dayhome operator charged with 2nd-degree murder in Alberta infant's death
A dayhome operator has been charged with the second-degree murder of a seven-month-old Alberta boy that was in her care. Charges against Kyra Renee Backs, 29, were announced by Mounties on Monday.
-
Homemade explosive found in car during west Edmonton arrest: police
A man was charged after police officers found a homemade explosive device during an arrest in west Edmonton on Sunday.
-
EPS identifies homicide victim, seeks dash-cam footage
An autopsy has determined that the man killed in north Edmonton on Thanksgiving Monday died from a stab wound.
Toronto
-
Major change made for campers at popular Ontario Provincial Parks in 2023
A major change has been announced for people planning to go camping at popular parks in Ontario next year.
-
Why are education workers in Ontario positioned to strike?
Thousands of Ontario education workers are positioned to commence a legal strike in weeks as talks with the Ford government hit a roadblock.
-
Ontario man gets natural gas bill for almost $2,000
When an Ontario man received a natural gas bill for almost $2,000 last month, he thought it was some kind of mistake.
Montreal
-
Slain Granby, Que. girl's mother and grandparents file $3M lawsuit
The family of a seven-year-old girl who was killed in 2019 is suing the provincial youth protection authority and the local school board for $3 million, seeking accountability for failing to act in the child's disturbing death.
-
PQ leader insists he won't swear oath to King before taking office
Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says he believes he can sit in the legislature without swearing an oath to the King, even if the secretary general of the legislature says otherwise.
-
Quebec City police officer charged with assault
Quebec's police watchdog announced Monday that assault charges have been laid against a Quebec City police officer following two investigations into police operations last year.
Winnipeg
-
Five killed in three separate highway crashes since Friday: RCMP
RCMP in Manitoba say five people have died in three separate crashes on highways in the province since Friday.
-
Can Manitoba’s wet weather increase the risk of spring flooding?
Between the heavy snow and record-breaking rain, Manitoba saw one of the wettest years on record in 2022, and though it may seem far away now, it could have an effect on next year’s spring flooding.
-
AMC delays release of Grand Chief candidates citing 'procedural fairness'
Hours after saying it would be releasing the final list of candidates running to be the next Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, the organization says it is now delaying the release until later in the week.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon couple fights with Westjet, RBC over cancelled flight
Debbie Onishenko has kidney disease, so when she and her husband Ed booked a trip to Florida in early 2020, she knew it would be her last trip before starting dialysis.
-
Water main break on Avenue H shuts down Saskatoon business
A water main break at Avenue H and 16th Street in Saskatoon flooded the entire intersection and nearby alley on Monday afternoon.
-
Sask. RCMP investigate suspicious death near Highway 16
Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating the death of 24-year-old Wendy Bird, whose body was found around Highway 16 near the town of Maymont Sunday.
Regina
-
'It breaks my heart': Court hears victim impact statements during sentencing submissions for Christopher Duke
The mother of the child who was sexually assaulted by Christopher Duke detailed the trauma her family has experienced in the last three years during sentencing submissions on Monday morning.
-
Attempted murder in Weyburn leads to STARS airlift: Weyburn police
The Weyburn Police Service (WPS) responded to an assault with a weapon incident that ended with one arrest and a STARS Air Ambulance flight.
-
Early morning blaze destroys building in Moose Jaw's downtown
A pile of rubble was all that remained of a century-old brick building at 125 3rd Ave. NW, near Moose Jaw’s downtown after a massive fire.
Atlantic
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | 'They don't feel supported': Policing, civilian employees' union votes on confidence in Halifax police chief
Halifax police members are voting on whether they have confidence in Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella.
-
Man facing charges after Sunday afternoon police chase, collision in Halifax neighbourhood
Halifax Regional Police say a man is facing charges after a police chase in a quiet Armdale neighbourhood led to a collision and left two officers injured.
-
N.S. reports decrease in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths for September in monthly report
Nova Scotia is reporting a decrease in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths for the month of September, compared to August, according to the provincial government’s monthly COVID-19 summary.
London
-
‘Pay rent or buy food?’: People living in poverty having to make tough choices
As she walks through a St. Thomas, Ont. grocery store, Elizabeth Windover needs to be disciplined on a tight budget.
-
Cat attacks have pet owners on edge in Mount Brydges
Cat owners in Mount Brydges are concerned after several reports of animals being attacked including the use of spring traps.
-
Western University to uphold masking policy
Western University announced Monday it will be maintaining its masking policy until the end of the fall term.
Northern Ontario
-
Winter weather travel advisory, up to 20 cm of snow in parts
Snow is on the way, Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for several communities in northern Ontario on Monday. Here is where the snow is expected to fall and how much.
-
Suspects were asleep at the wheel, drugs in plain sight, firearm found
Two people have been charged after police in Sault Ste. Marie responded to reports of people sleeping in a running vehicle.
-
Video of brazen, daytime porch pirate in Sudbury gaining attention on social media
A woman who lives in the Hanmer area of Greater Sudbury is warning others after her package was stolen from her front door in broad daylight.
Kitchener
-
Deadly crash renews calls for safety measures at busy Wellington County intersection
A deadly crash in Wellington County is prompting calls for increased safety measures in the area.
-
Brantford man arrested after spitting on officer and vehicle fire
A 28-year-old Brantford man allegedly spat on an officer as he was being arrested following reports of an erratic driver and a vehicle fire.
-
Elmira girl with heart defect gifted 'trip of a lifetime'
An Elmira girl who lives with a rare heart condition has been gifted a unique trip to the Rocky Mountains.