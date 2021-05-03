Advertisement
B.C.'s student aid one of 'multiple government websites' down, reports of possible hacking shared
A woman uses her computer keyboard to type while surfing the internet in North Vancouver, B.C., on December 19, 2012. When Kirk Tobias' daughter logged onto her school's student portal one morning last month, she was greeted by an ominous note. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VANCOUVER -- A website that manages post-secondary student loans in B.C. is offline, with reports on social media suggesting the site may have been hacked.
StudentAid BC posted to Twitter just before 9 a.m. Monday saying its website "is temporarily down" and the team is working to "resolve an issue affecting multiple government websites."
The agency didn't provide details on why the website was down, but some people on social media had a theory and shared pictures of what the site reportedly looked like on Sunday.
Those images show a black screen with a green logo and the name "Guardiran Security Team." A phrase underneath says, "Mess with the best, die like the rest."
A Google search for StudentAid BC shows the site name appearing as "Hacked by RT3N."
StudentAid BC didn't provide any estimate for when it would be back online and the website now simply times out when accessed. The agency supports eligible students in the province with loans, grants and scholarships.