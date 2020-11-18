VANCOUVER -- The tough regional restrictions in B.C.'s Lower Mainland that were put in place less than two weeks ago have a "second component," Premier John Horgan said Wednesday.

The premier didn't provide any further details, but said the public would be hearing more at Thursday's COVID-19 briefing with provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

"We have a significant two weeks ahead of us as we look at the second component of the regional orders that were put in place on Nov. 9," Horgan said. "Dr. Henry will have more to say on orders tomorrow."

The current public health order is scheduled to end on Nov. 23, though coronavirus case numbers have continued to swell since it was first announced. Just this week, B.C. broke its previous records for active coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, daily increases and daily fatalities.

Under the existing restrictions, people living in the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions are only supposed to socialize with their "core bubble," which for most people means members of their own household.

Residents are also asked not to travel between health authority regions, except for essential and business purposes.

In addition, the order forced gyms and fitness facilities throughout the Lower Mainland to temporarily close until they could get a new COVID-19 safety plan approved by local health officials.

Call to discourage interprovincial travel

Horgan also called on the federal government to work on a "pan-Canadian approach" to travel, arguing there needs to be stronger messaging that people shouldn't travel across provinces for non-essential reasons.

"We need to make sure that those who want to come to British Columbia must only do so if that is essential for their business or for their well-being," said the premier.

Horgan said he's planning to discuss the issue with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, but that he's not asking Ottawa to "impose anything" on the provinces.

"I'm asking the federal government to work with us and other provinces to get the message out that if you don't have to travel between jurisdictions, you shouldn't do so," he added.

The premier called the vaccine breakthroughs that have been announced in recent days "very encouraging," but cautioned the public that the pandemic is far from over.

"We're not there yet," Horgan said. "We can see some hope at the end of what has been a very, very difficult tunnel, but we cannot lose our resolve now. We have to redouble our efforts to protect each other and our province moving forward."