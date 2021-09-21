B.C.'s provincial health officer pleads with pregnant women to get vaccinated
A number of unvaccinated pregnant women are battling COVID-19 in B.C. intensive care units, health officials revealed Tuesday while pushing for expectant mothers to get immunized.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has seen the impact first hand while visiting health-care facilities. She’s now pleading with pregnant women in B.C. to get vaccinated, for their health and the health of their unborn child.
"There are no increased risks of pregnancy complications or neonatal outcomes when you're vaccinated," Henry said. "But we do know there is an increased risk of severe illness requiring hospitalization or ICU care if you get COVID-19 while you're pregnant."
A total of 40 pregnant women have been treated for COVID-19 in B.C. ICUs since the start of the pandemic, she added, most in the last few months while vaccines were widely available.
Vancouver family physician Dr. Anna Wolak said she’s had pregnant patients in her practice express vaccine hesitancy because of misinformation they’d seen online. In reality, she said, catching COVID-19 is what puts expectant mothers at risk.
“Pregnant women (who catch COVID-19) are at a higher risk of complications both for themselves and for their babies, and it’s disheartening to say the least to know there is a lot of misinformation out there specifically targeting pregnant persons at this vulnerable time in their lives,” said Wolak.
The misinformation is also targeting couples who want to become pregnant. “I can say unequivocally these vaccines do not effect fertility in women or boys or young men,” said Henry. “They do not effect fertility, there’s no way they can do that. But that is one of the common lies that is out there right now designed to create fear.”
All data has pointed to the vaccines being safe and effective at all stages of pregnancy.
“There is no increased risk of complications after being immunized, to you or your baby,” said Henry. “There are no differences in miscarriage, preterm births, still births or birth defects, and international data supports this.”
Henry is urging pregnant women to speak to trusted medical professionals, which is exactly what Vancouverite Rupinder Pilkington did when the vaccine became available for expectant moms during the second trimester of her pregnancy.
“For me it was really important for my own health my family’s health, and most important for my unborn child’s health, to really make sure I did all my research,” said Pilkington who spoke to doctors, nurses, midwives and doulas. They all advised her to get vaccinated,
“I took that to heart more than I did the other noise that was out there,” said Pilkington who is now fully vaccinated at 38 weeks pregnant.
Dr. Wolak has also found she can convince hesitant pregnant patients to get vaccinated by presenting them with all the data. “By and large after I’ve had conversations with my patients and my friends as well and family members, people will go out and get the vaccination.”
Pilkington has remained healthy and COVID-free during her pregnancy, and believes her decision to get vaccinated will help her unborn child.
“Now thankfully and hopefully my baby will have the antibodies to COVID and we can both proceed forward with the health and safety of both of us in mind,” said Pilkington.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Several ridings still too close to call with many mail-in ballots still to be counted
While Canadians didn't have to wait too long on election night to find out who will lead the next government, there are still several individual seats too close to call and it could take a few days to get clear results with many mail-in ballots still to be counted.
Another minority government. Now what?
When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the 2021 federal election, he said it was because he thought Canadians should have their say about where the country is going. Well, voters have spoken, and it's another minority Liberal government. With an almost identical House of Commons heading to Ottawa in terms of seat distribution, leaders are now facing post-election questions about their futures.
Biden congratulates Trudeau on election win
U.S. President Joe Biden called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to congratulate his election win and the two leaders plan to meet in person soon, the White House and Prime Minister’s Office said in statements on Tuesday.
Shandro out as Alberta health minister in Kenney cabinet shuffle
Tyler Shandro is no longer Alberta's health minister as part of Premier Jason Kenney's cabinet shuffle on Tuesday afternoon.
Autopsy confirms remains found in Wyoming are Gabby Petito's, FBI says
Autopsy results have confirmed that the remains found Sunday in the Bridger-Teton National Forest are those of Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old woman who disappeared while on a trip exploring national parks with her fiancé, according to the FBI in Denver.
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake causes some damage in Australia
A magnitude 5.8 earthquake caused damage in the city of Melbourne on Wednesday in an unusually powerful temblor for Australia, Geoscience Australia said.
Elections Canada 'sorry' people didn't vote because of long lineups
Many older voters, parents with young children and Canadians with disabilities didn't vote because of long lineups at their voting sites, with Elections Canada apologizing for the wait but saying there was little else they could do in a pandemic.
O'Toole triggers campaign review after loss, saying no one more disappointed than him
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole says he's triggered a review looking into his party's election loss, underscoring that he's committed to making sure the Tories are battle-ready for the next one.
Afghan family seeks justice after deadly incident at Kabul airport
A month after a dramatic and harrowing scene at the Kabul airport that saw hundreds of Afghans chasing a U.S. military aircraft -- some clinging to its sides – at least one family is seeking justice for a loved one who fell to their death.
Vancouver Island
-
'Think about your family': Vancouver Island mother urges vaccinations after husband hospitalized with COVID-19
Miranda Mellor is speaking out after her 39-year-old, vaccine-hesitant husband ended up in the intensive care unit (ICU) at the Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria for treatment of COVID-19.
-
Vancouver Island adds 61 new COVID-19 cases, as influx delays surgeries
There are now 5,282 active COVID-19 cases in B.C., including 619 active cases in the Vancouver Island region.
-
Initial repairs nearly complete after undersea cables that power Vancouver Island damaged: BC Hydro
BC Hydro says it's still hard at work repairing damage to underwater cables that bring electricity to Vancouver Island.
Calgary
-
Tyler Shandro resigns as Alberta health minister, moves to labour and immigration
Premier Jason Kenney swapped Tyler Shandro and Jason Copping's portfolios in a mid-afternoon cabinet shuffle Tuesday.
-
Calgary man wanted in sexual assault of 13-year-old arrested in Ontario
A Calgary man wanted on a sexual assault case involving a 13-year-old girl has been captured.
-
Kevin Stanfield named weather anchor and chief meteorologist for CTV News at 5 and 6
Kevin Stanfield has been named the weekday weather anchor and chief meteorologist for CTV Calgary News at 5, 6 and 11:30, succeeding the venerable David Spence, who is retiring after more than 40 years at the station.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 1,519 new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths
Alberta reported 1,519 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths on Tuesday as Tyler Shandro resigned from his position as health minister.
-
Shandro out as Alberta health minister in Kenney cabinet shuffle
Tyler Shandro is no longer Alberta's health minister as part of Premier Jason Kenney's cabinet shuffle on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Former Leafs winger Zach Hyman ready to start fresh with Connor McDavid's Oilers
Former Toronto Maple Leafs player Zach Hyman is ready to play with his new team, the Oilers and they're also excited to have him.
Toronto
-
Important things to know with hours until Ontario's vaccine certificate program
Ontario's vaccine certificate program comes into effect tomorrow and there are some important things to know about how it will work.
-
A new tool is helping Ontarians easily show their proof of vaccination starting tomorrow
Add your vaccination status to your iPhone in three easy steps.
-
Toronto about to be hit with 'significant rainfall' as multi-day storm moves in
Environment Canada is warning that some parts of the city could see up to 75mm of rain and that thunderstorms and flooding are a possibility.
Montreal
-
Quebec considering special law to prevent anti-vax protesters from blocking access to hospitals, schools
Quebec premier François Legault said it’s 'unacceptable' that people have been protesting against the vaccine passport outside hospitals and schools recently and said the province could turn to the law to put an end to these demonstrations.
-
'Can't take it anymore': Operating-room nurses at Lakeshore Hospital stage sit-in, refusing move to ICU
Operating-room nurses at Lakeshore Hospital staged a sit-in Tuesday morning, saying they’ve been made to work nearly around the clock and want to refuse a move to further skeleton staffing.
-
French-language minister calls for calm as Bill 96 consultations begin
Quebec Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette called for calm Tuesday morning in his remarks before the start of consultations on language law Bill 96.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba riding continues to be unclaimed, votes are neck and neck
At the end of the day Monday, one Manitoba riding remained unclaimed in the federal election. That result has not changed late Tuesday afternoon.
-
Cyclist completes cross-Canada ride raising awareness of mental health crisis in Manitoba community
A cyclist who has been riding across Canada to raise awareness of the youth mental health crisis in a Manitoba community is back home, but says his journey is far from complete.
-
Winnipeg restaurant fined $40K for defying health restrictions; closed to in-person dining
A restaurant in Winnipeg that was fined $40,000 for breaking public health orders is now closed to in-person dining.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. premier says mostly maskless PPC rally in Saskatoon 'unfortunate'
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says “it’s unfortunate” that people who attended the People’s Party of Canada election headquarters in Saskatoon flaunted the province’s mask mandate.
-
Saskatoon voter frustrated over accessibility issues at polling station
A Saskatoon man says his polling station wasn’t set up for him to enter in his wheelchair despite being led to believe it was accessible.
-
Saskatoon police 'concerned' there may be other victims after alleged sexual assault
Following an investigation by the Saskatoon Police Service sex crimes unit, a 60-year-old man has been charged with sexual assualt.
Regina
-
'Devious Licks': Latest TikTok trend targets school bathrooms in Regina
From stolen urinal attempts to missing soap dispensers, washrooms in Regina schools have become the target of the latest TikTok challenge.
-
Sask. reports record-high COVID-19 hospitalizations for 3rd straight day; 4 children hospitalized
Saskatchewan broke its record for COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday, marking the third straight day the province has done so.
-
'The most pointless election': Sask. Premier responds to federal election results
After yesterday's election, Premier Scott Moe is calling the election “pointless” and wants Justin Trudeau to get to work addressing the real issues facing Canadians.
Atlantic
-
Trudeau vows to 'get back to work,' as Liberals win election but fall short of majority
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is vowing to get 'back to work,' after being dealt a second minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019.
-
New Brunswick reports 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, active cases rise to 509
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 40 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 509.
-
'I don't want to see other people go through it': Growing pressure on N.S. government to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for health-care workers
With mandatory vaccines looking more and more likely for healthcare workers in Nova Scotia, union reps say government will have to provide alternatives for workers who can't -- or won't -- get the shot.
London
-
London Police confirm, incidents where guns are being discharged more common
If it seems like more guns are being used in London this year, it’s because they are.
-
Election reaction, deja vu?
Much of the same in the London-area ridings following Monday night's federal election.
-
Proof of vaccination requirement starts Wednesday, are Londoners ready?
Starting Wednesday, residents will need to show a proof of vaccination to access non-essential businesses in Ontario including nightclubs, entertainment venues, gyms and restaurants.
Northern Ontario
-
Political science professor weighs in on election results
With the exception of Sault Ste. Marie, which is still up in the air, Monday's election in northern Ontario left the same parties in charge of the same ridings.
-
Timmins International Peace Park celebrates cultural diversity
A result of a wide variety of community partnerships, the Schumacher Lions Club unveiled its International Peace Park on Tuesday, a show of celebration for the city's cultural diversity.
-
Northeastern communities roll out vaccine policies for municipal workers
Proof of the COVID-19 vaccination is soon to be the new normal across Ontario and for some of the major hubs in the northeast region, it’s key for their employment.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region businesses preparing for vaccine passport launch
Businesses and municipal facilities across Waterloo Region are preparing for the launch of Ontario's vaccine passports on Wednesday.
-
Kitchener-Conestoga, Kitchener South-Hespeler ridings still too close to call
Nearly 24 hours after the election polls closed, two ridings in Waterloo Region are still too close to call.
-
Federal election results from Waterloo Region and area
Here are the federal election results for Waterloo Region and the surrounding area.