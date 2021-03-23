Advertisement
B.C.'s police watchdog investigating after man possibly injured in altercation outside Vancouver jail
Published Tuesday, March 23, 2021 2:05PM PDT
Vancouver Police Department headquarters is seen in Vancouver on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
VANCOUVER -- An investigation is underway by B.C.'s police watchdog after an altercation outside a Vancouver jail led to one man being taken to hospital with possible injuries.
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. said in a news release Tuesday it was looking into the incident that happened at about 8:40 p.m. on Saturday.
According to the IIO, there was an altercation between police and a man outside the jail on East Cordova Street.
"As the man may have sustained injuries during the interaction, Emergency Health Services were called, and he was taken to a local hospital for assessment," the IIO's statement says.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the IIO's witness line at 1-855-446-8477.
The IIO is an independent agency that investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.