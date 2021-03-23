VANCOUVER -- An investigation is underway by B.C.'s police watchdog after an altercation outside a Vancouver jail led to one man being taken to hospital with possible injuries.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. said in a news release Tuesday it was looking into the incident that happened at about 8:40 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the IIO, there was an altercation between police and a man outside the jail on East Cordova Street.

"As the man may have sustained injuries during the interaction, Emergency Health Services were called, and he was taken to a local hospital for assessment," the IIO's statement says.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the IIO's witness line at 1-855-446-8477.

The IIO is an independent agency that investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.