Premier John Horgan says so many people responded to the government's call for input on whether to keep daylight saving time that the month long-process is the largest public engagement in B.C. history.

More than 223,000 people shared their opinion and a summary report will be made available "in the coming weeks" according to a government release.

At a news conference Monday morning, the premier said the response caught him off guard.

"I did not expect that type of response," said Horgan. "We are looking at other jurisdictions on the West Coast in the Pacific Standard time zone."

Oregon, Washington State and California are all looking to make daylight saving permanent. The U.S. states need federal approval from Congress to make the change.

Horgan said a decision will be made "at the right time."

There were also 13 formal submissions made by individuals, organizations and industry experts.