VANCOUVER -- British Columbia's records for daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations were broken Friday in the last pandemic update of the week from health officials.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced another 617 infections, topping the previous high of 589 that was just set on Thursday.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 also climbed to a record of 167, including 50 patients in intensive care.

Two more people have also died from the disease, Henry and Dix said in a joint written statement, bringing the provincial death toll to 290.

"When faced with a resurgence of COVID-19, it can be difficult to muster the strength to keep moving forward," they said. "Yet British Columbians continue to show unwavering resilience and fortitude to support friends and neighbours in our communities and take care of those who are most at risk, by following the orders and using our layers of protection."

The number of active cases, which reached a record of 5,793 on Thursday, dropped to 5,579.

A total of 20,985 COVID-19 infections have been identified across B.C. since the start of the pandemic, and 14,901 people who tested positive have recovered.

