VANCOUVER -- British Columbia recorded nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths over the span of two days, health officials announced Monday.

The briefing from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix pushed the total number of cases identified in B.C. so far at 18,714. The death toll now sits at 281.

"As always, it pains us to know people have succumbed to COVID-19," Henry said.

Officials said 536 cases were identified from Saturday to Sunday, and 462 were identified from Sunday to Monday.

The latest infections pushed the province's active caseload to 4,891, setting yet another record.

The number of hospitalizations has also increased sharply to 133, up from 78 at the beginning of November. Of the patients currently in hospital, 43 are in critical care or intensive care units.

This is a developing story and will be updated.