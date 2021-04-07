VANCOUVER -- British Columbia reported another 997 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as the number of patients battling the disease in intensive care units reached a new record high.

In a joint written statement, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix announced there are now 330 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the province, including 105 in intensive care.

Another two people have also died from the disease, bringing B.C.'s death toll to 1,491.

This is a breaking news update. The original copy follows.

The situation in B.C. could get worse, the province's top doctor warned, as variants of concern fuel the third wave of COVID-19.

Dr. Bonnie Henry is expected to give another update on the novel coronavirus in a written statement with Health Minister Adrian Dix Wednesday afternoon.

In this statement, the pair will announce the latest available data, including the number of new cases, deaths and hospitalizations in the last 24-hour period.

They are also expected to address whether any further variant of concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

Speaking at a news conference in Vancouver yesterday, the doctor said the VOC first identified in the U.K. (B.1.1.7) makes up a third of cases in B.C., but that could rise to 60 per cent, as is happening in Ontario.

And she warned P.1, a variant often associated with Brazil, has been spreading in B.C. She noted there's been an increase in transmission among young people.

During Tuesday's update, she Henry announced what she called "another big day." She said 1,068 infections had been identified in a single day, a number not far from breaking a record.

The latest cases push B.C.'s weekly average for daily cases up toward the 1,000 mark.

Additionally, COVID-19 was considered to be a contributing factor in three more deaths.

The totals since the start of the pandemic in B.C. have now reached 105,988 cases, and 1,489 deaths.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.