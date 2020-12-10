VANCOUVER -- Twenty-eight more people have died from COVID-19 in British Columbia in the last 24 hours, marking the deadliest day of the pandemic in the province so far.

The province also recorded 723 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, a total that brings B.C. to more than 40,000 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

There have been 40,060 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. overall, and 587 deaths.

