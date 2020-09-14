VANCOUVER -- British Columbia recorded another 317 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend and suffered another six deaths from the disease, health officials announced Monday.

The latest update from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix brought the total number of cases identified locally since the start of the pandemic to 7,279, and the death toll to 219.

The latest infections also pushed the province's active caseload to a new record high of 1,594.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.