The provincial government is taking steps to help B.C.’s firefighters handle the physical and mental tolls of battling blazes in cities and the wilderness.

The proposed changes to the province's Workers Compensation Act will expand presumptive illness coverage for cancers, heart disease and mental health issues for wildfire firefighters, fire investigators and firefighters working for First Nations and other Indigenous organizations.

"This is great news for firefighters who battle fires day in and day out, protecting communities around the province," the president of the BC Professional Fire Fighters Association, Gord Ditchburn, said in a statement Thursday.

Presumptive illnesses are conditions recognized as being caused by the nature of people's work, instead of having to be proven as such in order to get support and coverage under workers' compensation.

Prior to 2018, conditions considered presumptive were limited only to some specific cancers and heart diseases seen in various groups of firefighters.

"Being able to receive timely supports is incredibly important, and in fact critical, to keeping our firefighters healthy, both physically and mentally," Ditchburn said.

Presumptive conditions were also expanded by the government last spring to include mental health disorders for police officers, paramedics, sheriffs and correctional officers, as well as most urban firefighters.

"That's why ever since presumptions were expanded a year ago, we’ve been working hard to get wildfire firefighters included in the coverage," said Stephanie Smith, president of the BC Government and Service Employees' Union.

"These changes are excellent news for wildfire fighters who put their health and safety on the line to save lives and property, just like their urban counterparts do every day," she added.

Last summer was a record-setting year for wildfires in British Columbia, burning more than 13,490 square kilometres.

Crews and firefighters from as far away as Mexico, New Zealand and Australia were all dispatched to the province to help B.C.’s firefighters deal with over 560 wildfires in 2018.