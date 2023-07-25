B.C. port workers mull contract offer as expert warns of more labour strife
More large-scale disputes like the industrial action at British Columbia's ports may be on the horizon, a labour movement researcher is warning, as longshore workers gathered to consider a possible agreement with employers.
Local chapters of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada met on Tuesday at several locations across the province to discuss the deal. The BC Maritime Employers Association says it's the same agreement union leaders previously rejected without a full membership vote.
McGill University Associate Professor of Sociology Barry Eidlin said it is likely union leaders are under pressure to sell the deal to members due to the spectre of back-to-work legislation - even if federal officials have said publicly that resolution-by-negotiation is the preferred outcome.
But Eidlin said members are aware their leadership previously rejected the deal, which “doesn't send a strong signal” about the quality of the deal and gives the impression it is instead getting “rammed through.”
Eidlin also said the full membership may not be receptive to the deal, given that issues such as automation and jurisdiction of maintenance work may be “existential” for the long-term viability of these workers' jobs.
“This isn't just about dollars and cents or a pension increase,” Eidlin said. “Not that those things aren't important, but these are really some fundamental issues about the future of what work on the dock is going to look like.
“Even if you have the threat of back-to-work legislation looming over the whole process, I think the issues at stake are of such import that members are going to think really hard about what the language in this contract is - and whether or not they can live with it.”
He said similar issues facing workers in other industries, along with the mounting challenges of cost of living and workplace flexibility, may be changing the labour movement's calculations on whether to use strike action as a negotiating tactic - something that has essentially flatlined since the 1990s.
“I think the current moment that we're living in suggests that we could have reached some sort of breaking point, where enough workers are saying, 'We've had enough, we need to do something.”'
Thousands of workers at British Columbia's ports took Tuesday's 8 a.m. shift off to attend meetings and learn details of the union's tentative agreement with the employers.
At one chapter, members filed into meetings at Vancouver's Croatian Cultural Centre to hear from leaders of Local 500, representing longshore and other port workers in the city.
Both the front and back parking lots were packed to capacity, and vehicles filled street parking for several blocks as members continued to stream into the building after the meeting's scheduled start at 10 a.m.
Several workers attending the meeting declined to comment to media.
The labour dispute triggered a 13-day strike that started on Canada Day, stopping billions of dollars' worth of goods from moving in and out of some of the country's busiest ports.
Strike action was suspended when the contract was reached with the help of a mediator two weeks ago, but it was then reinstated when the union leadership turned down the plan early last week.
A labour board then ruled the second strike action was illegal, prompting the union to issue 72-hour strike notice, which it then reversed hours later.
Dalhousie University Schulich School of Law assistant professor Liam McHugh-Russell called the tumultuous developments “uncommon but not unheard of” in labour negotiation.
McHugh-Russell said while there had been calls from provincial and business leaders for back-to-work legislation had the union fully relaunched strike action, the federal government has been hesitant to go down that path since landmark Supreme Court rulings in 2007 and 2015.
Those rulings are reflected in the government's handling of the port dispute up to this point, he said.
The 2007 decision makes collective bargaining a constitutional right, and the 2015 ruling added the right to strike.
“We are seeing to some degree a playing-out of a shift and a change in the constitutional context in which strikes are played out,” McHugh-Russell said. “(The Supreme Court decisions) have really put the brakes on the ability and willingness of government to bring in legislative solutions to these problems.”
Union members are expected to vote on the offer later this week, but there's no word yet on when the results could be made public.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2023.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Nearly the entirety of cabinet will be new, or in new roles after Wednesday shuffle
Nearly the entirety of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet will be new, or find themselves in new roles after a federal cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, CTV News has learned.
Body of second missing child swept away during flash floods has been found: Nova Scotia RCMP
The body of a second missing child that was swept away during flash flooding has been recovered, Nova Scotia RCMP said Tuesday.
Ex-RCMP officer accused of foreign interference granted bail
A former RCMP officer charged with foreign interference by allegedly aiding the Chinese government has been conditionally released from custody after his arrest last Friday in Vancouver.
Ottawa buying nine Airbus planes to replace Polaris fleet, including PM's plane
The federal government says it has signed a contract with European aviation company Airbus to replace its aging Polaris fleet at a cost of $3.6 billion.
Canadair firefighting plane crashes in Greece, killing both pilots, as blazes force new evacuations
A Greek air force water-dropping plane crashed while diving into a wildfire in southern Greece on Tuesday, killing both pilots, as authorities battled blazes that have been raging for days across the country amid a return of heat wave temperatures.
Canadians reported $16B in fraud losses in five years: report
A new report by Statistics Canada sheds light on how many Canadians are being impacted by scammers and how much money was lost between 2014 and 2019.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy floats an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says Republican lawmakers may consider an impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden over unproven claims of financial misconduct, responding to enormous GOP pressure to demonstrate support for Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
Amber Alert: Children potentially taken 'off the grid' after pre-planned abduction, RCMP say
As an Amber Alert in B.C. stretches into its sixth day, police say the alleged abduction of two young children was likely pre-planned and that the boy and girl may have been taken "off the grid."
Government's suicide prevention helpline under prepares for increased care demand, CMHA says
The Canadian Association for Mental Health says despite the government's efforts to establish a crisis hotline, there is still a lack of funding to community-based mental health services in Canada.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Highway 4 closed due to high winds, limiting access to Tofino, Port Alberni
High winds forced the complete closure of Vancouver Island's only highway to the western communities of Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet on Tuesday.
-
Police watchdog investigating after arrested man suffers serious injuries in Nanaimo
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is appealing for witnesses after a man sustained serious injuries when he was taken into custody by the Nanaimo RCMP.
-
Campbell River father recovering from stab wounds after what family says was a random attack
Colin Dube-Wheat is recovering from a terrifying ordeal. The 21-year-old Campbell River father was stabbed in the heart and lung.
Calgary
-
'Now we're being broken apart': Some Lake Louise Ski Resort staff laid off after fire
It's another devastating blow for people who work at Lake Louise Ski Resort.
-
Ailing 11-year-old Bactrian camel euthanized at Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo
The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo has made a decision to euthanize the camel that came into their care in 2016.
-
Alberta groups decry Calgary family medical clinic fee for faster physician access
Alberta-based advocacy organization Friends of Medicare and the Opposition NDP say the province needs to put a stop to a Calgary clinic planning to charge annual fees for faster access to a physician.
Edmonton
-
RCMP name 'armed and dangerous' man, advise Kikino Métis Settlement residents to shelter in place
A shelter-in-place advisory was issued for Kikino Métis Settlement Tuesday afternoon as Mounties tried to arrest an "armed and dangerous man."
-
Neighbours in Leduc community 'won't let children leave their yards' after series of dog attacks
A group of dogs are causing some people in a community of Leduc to become fearful of going outside after a series of attacks within three weeks.
-
EPS chase ends with Sherwood Park crash: RCMP
Wye Road east and westbound between Ash Street and Brentwood Boulevard was closed shortly before afternoon rush hour on Tuesday as the result of a crash.
Toronto
-
The Scarborough RT was supposed to be replaced years ago. Here is why it is still in service
With just months to go before the Scarborough RT is decommissioned, the TTC has temporarily shut down service on the line following a train derailment on Monday night that left five people injured. This could be the final nail in the coffin for the aging transit line.
-
Education minister orders review into allegations of TDSB principal who died
Ontario’s education minister says his staff will review the allegations of a principal who died by suicide months after launching a lawsuit against the Toronto District School Board for allegedly failing to support him when he was accused of racism during a professional training session.
-
Here’s why the world will be watching Kenneth Law's court battle
The arrest of a Mississauga man has sent shockwaves through some of the darkest corners of the internet.
Montreal
-
Ex-RCMP officer accused of foreign interference granted bail
A former RCMP officer charged with foreign interference by allegedly aiding the Chinese government has been conditionally released from custody after his arrest last Friday in Vancouver.
-
Core of Montreal's Chinatown district gets Quebec heritage status
Quebec has designated Montreal's Chinatown neighbourhood a provincial heritage site, protecting nine buildings in the district from demolition or significant alteration without permission.
-
$96 million up for grabs in Quebec Lotto Max draw
Some Quebecers might be getting lucky on Tuesday: there’s $96 million in lottery winnings up for grabs in the Lotto Max draw. The jackpot is $70 million, with another 26 Maximillion prizes of $1 million each.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba changing insurance coverage for impaired drivers
Manitoba is changing insurance coverage for those convicted of impaired driving so that they have to cover the costs of any damage they cause to other vehicles or property.
-
Manitoba has a new provincial park; here is where you can find it
Manitobans have a new provincial park they can visit this summer.
-
Mark Stone brings Stanley Cup back to childhood roots in Winnipeg
Standing in the middle of Keith Bodley Arena, the memories came rushing back for Vegas Golden Knights' captain Mark Stone – who had the Stanley Cup by his side the entire time – sharing stories from when he was a kid playing in the arena.
Saskatoon
-
'Jittery as hell': Saskatoon woman shaken after witnessing her nephew's stabbing
The stabbing of a teenager in downtown Saskatoon last week has left one family in shock and looking for answers.
-
'You've stepped in it': Saskatoon city council works to tackle projected $51 million funding gap
Saskatoon city council sat down again Tuesday morning to chart a course to tackle a projected budget shortfall of more than $50 million.
-
Saskatoon police investigating sudden death
Saskatoon police are asking traffic to avoid the 700 block of 22 Street West.
Regina
-
Robberies in Regina up 34% compared to 2022, report shows
A rise in robberies, crimes against people and property were highlighted during the latest Board of Police Commissioners meeting for the Regina Police Service (RPS).
-
Saskatchewan's social housing vacancy rate more than doubles in 10 years: documents
Documents show more social housing units are sitting vacant in Saskatchewan.
-
James Smith Cree Nation placed under brief 'hold and secure'
A Saskatchewan First Nation that was rocked by a deadly mass-stabbing incident last year was briefly placed under "hold and secure" by police on Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
Body of second missing child swept away during flash floods has been found: Nova Scotia RCMP
The body of a second missing child that was swept away during flash flooding has been recovered, Nova Scotia RCMP said Tuesday.
-
Search ongoing for missing man who was tubing in Lunenburg County
Search efforts are ongoing in Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County for a missing swimmer last seen in Gold River.
-
Flood-related evacuation orders and detours remain in Nova Scotia's South Shore
Detours and evacuation orders are still in place in Nova Scotia’s South Shore and it’s unclear for how long the disruption could last.
London
-
‘Something needs to change’: Richmond Row business targeted by vandal
Richmond Row business owners say more has to be done now to address vandalism and violence in the downtown core, warning that more stores and restaurants will be closing.
-
Woman’s injury during arrest prompts SIU investigation
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a woman was arrested by London, Ont. police on Monday.
-
Man arrested for mischief after allegedly spray-painting swastika
Two weeks after a building in downtown London, Ont. was vandalized with a spray-painted swastika and profanity targeted at the building’s Jewish owner, an arrest has been made.
Northern Ontario
-
Manitoulin police say victims were stabbed, pepper sprayed; teen charged with attempted murder
A 16-year-year old from Manitoulin Island has been charged with attempted murder after police uncovered a disturbing scene July 21.
-
Police say suspect stole partner’s vehicle, abandoned them on Manitoulin highway rest spot
A suspect from Oshawa has been charged following an incident late in the evening July 21 on Manitoulin Island.
-
Mother, child killed in ATV crash east of Parry Sound, 9-year-old survives
A mother and her five-year-old daughter have died following a single All-Terrain Vehicle crash east of Parry Sound on Sunday night, police say.
Kitchener
-
Witnesses describe dramatic pilot rescue after plane crashes into Belwood Lake
The pilot of a small plane has minor injuries after conducting an emergency landing on Belwood Lake on Monday evening.
-
'It was a heartbreaking story': Brantford police renew appeal for Baby Parker 18 years later
The Brantford Police Service (BPS) is renewing its appeal to the community for help finding the parents of Baby Parker, a newborn found dead in a Brantford park 18 years ago.
-
KW Siskins mourn 18-year-old player’s sudden death
The KW Siskins are mourning the death of 18-year-old defencemen Tyson Downs.