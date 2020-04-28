VANCOUVER -- Earlier this month, Grace Gould, a pensioner who takes four medications, was facing a huge increase inprescription dispensing fees when pharmacies limited refills to a 30-day supply because of COVID-19. That meant instead of getting a 90-day supply she'd have to renew every month tripling, the fees she would have to pay. Now, many pharmacies have lifted that restriction.

“It’s going to save so many seniors so much money. We just can’t afford it at this kind of time, with prices of groceries and everything going up,” she said.

Pharmacies started limiting customers to a single month’s supply because people were stocking up trying to get more than needed. Some pharmacies, like London Drugs, were seeing up to five times the usual prescription requests, and were worried about running out as global supplies were also in short supply.

“We were not able to fill everyone’s order,” said Chris Chiew, the general manager of pharmacy at London Drugs.

Other provinces mandated the 30-day limit, but the B.C. College of Pharmacists left it up to each pharmacy to decide whether or not they wanted to restrict how much each customer could get at one time.

CTV News Vancouver reached out to London Drugs, Shoppers Drug Mart, Pharmasave, Save-On-Foods and Urban Fare pharmacies; all are now dispensing 90 day refills on most drugs.

Chiew said his team made the decision after the global supply chain started to right itself.

“We found that the production in China has actually increased quite quickly,” he said, adding India is now allowing some exports to get through. Seventy per cent of Canadian medications and their ingredients come from those two countries alone.

But it’s still not the time to stock up or hoard.

"If everybody just gets their three-month supply, then we will be able to keep up with that demand," Chiew explained.

And that’s what Gould was waiting to hear.

"I think actually this is wonderful news," she said.