VANCOUVER -- The B.C. government is defending its decision to shut down provincial parks during the COVID-19 crisis, saying some areas were becoming overloaded with visitors.

Outdoor advocates have called the closure of provincial parks counterproductive, arguing it has sent even more people flocking to municipal greenspaces that were already crowded enough.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change said the province made its decision after listening to concerns from First Nations and local governments about the influx of park-goers during the pandemic.

"Prior to restricting access to B.C. parks, many recreational areas were experiencing peak season levels of use that resulted in overwhelmed parking lots, trails and trailheads, making physical distancing extremely challenging in some areas," the ministry told CTV News in an email statement.

The crowds were also causing "damage to facilities and the environment," the government said.

The Outdoor Recreational Council of B.C. wrote a letter to the province last week urging it to reconsider the closures, suggesting officials could limit access and use volunteers to encourage park visitors to keep their distance from one another.

Executive director Louise Pedersen also noted there are "strong links between exercise, sunshine and a strong immune system," which she argued could help people fight off viruses during the crisis.

The Ministry of Environment acknowledged the "value nature has for improving health and wellness," but said provincial parks won't be opened up again until it's safe to do so.

"We know these changes are difficult for people, but it is important to remember that this is temporary," the ministry said. "People are still encouraged to find other quiet outdoor spaces to enjoy close to home, as long as there is enough space for safe physical distance to be maintained."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's St. John Alexander