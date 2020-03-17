VANCOUVER -- Schools staying closed after spring break means many parents across the province are now working on ways to stay working or stay home.

Teachers are also going to be working out what education will look like going forward without kids in class. Parent Elizabeth Deen-Conteh told CTV News Vancouver she’s going to see if she can stay home from work to care for her elementary-school aged children.

“I don’t even know what to do because I have two kids, one is a special needs boy,” she said. “I don’t know if the government’s going to help us, if most of us are going to lose some of our pay, because you have to pay your rent and pay your bills and stuff like that.”

Grandmother Sue Morphet is helping with childcare for her family, including her 10-year-old granddaughter.

“I think it’s a really good decision. Rather than piece meal and having it a little bit here and a little bit there, just have it across the board and then everybody’s safe,” she said.

BC Teachers Federation president Teri Mooring said they are working out how to support students with special needs who work with education assistants, and those who rely on meal programs.

“We have some knowns right now. We have a lot more unknowns,” Mooring said, and asked families to be patient as they work out those answers.

Even though students won’t be back after the two-week spring break, teachers will be returning to school. Mooring said they’ll be working with districts and the province on ways to continue delivering education. In some cases, that could be online, although Mooring pointed out not every student may have that kind of access. Instead, models of delivery will likely vary from grade to grade and district to district.

“We will do this carefully, very thoughtfully, and make sure that everyone is treated similarly,” Mooring said.