

CTV News Vancouver





The organizer of a proposal to have B.C. schools provide free menstrual products in their washrooms is praising the federal government's move to provide the same for its workforce.

The Canadian government proposed giving workers in federally regulated workplaces access to free menstrual products.

The announcement launches a 60-day consultation timeframe to figure out what products are needed and how to incorporate the cost to businesses.

According to The Canadian Press, the rules would apply to 1.2 million workers in the federal labour source.

"Having open and honest conversations around menstruation, and providing women and employees with the products they need, is part of our plan to ensure equality for women and support safe and healthy work environments," Labour Minister Patty Hajdu said in a statement.

The push to have free menstrual products in B.C. schools was spearheaded by Douglas College professor Selina Tribe, who campaigned for access after learning her child's elementary school didn't provide any.

In an email to supporters, Tribe said she had discussed the issue with Hadju during a meeting in Vancouver.

As part of the federal government's consultation process, Tribe called on supporters to share their stories of menstrual situations or emergencies.

"This is a time when your voice will be heard, and your voice can make a difference for women across Canada," she wrote.

New Westminster was the first school district to provide the products, starting in September.

Students praised the move, calling it progressive.

"You can just go to the bathroom and get what you need instead of having to go talk to someone," said student Rebecca Ballard.

The provincial government followed suit with New Westminster, creating a plan to require all public schools provide free menstrual products, with the expectation free pads and tampons would be available in washrooms by the end of 2019.

Education Minister Rob Fleming said it was a long overdue move.

"Menstrual products in our school system is something that should have been just a basic that was covered and included a long time ago."