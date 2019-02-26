New Westminster could become the first city in the province to offer free tampons and pads in school washrooms, following a vote by the school board Tuesday night.

A motion going before the board recommends menstrual products be provided for free on a district-wide basis beginning this September. The board will also vote on whether to raise the issue at the British Columbia School Trustees Association annual general meeting, and ask the province to consider providing funding for schools across B.C. to do the same.

The motion was prompted by Vancouver resident and Douglas College professor Selina Tribe, who began pushing for improved access to free menstrual products after discovering her child’s elementary school didn’t provide anything in the washrooms.

The United Way of the Lower Mainland is also supportive of the initiative. In March, the organization will launch its own campaign, Period Promise, which will collect donations of products and funds.

The school board meeting gets underway at 7:30 p.m.