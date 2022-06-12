B.C. organization aims to encourage more women and girls to become firefighters
Women and girls gathered in Abbotsford on Sunday to learn what it's like to be a firefighter.
The training event called Operation:This is YOU! is one of several organized by the Achieve Anything Foundation, which aims to improve diversity in male-dominated fields, including firefighting.
According to the group, less than five per cent of Canada's firefighters are women and those statistics remain consistent across Metro Vancouver.
"At Abbotsford Fire Rescue, we have three career female firefighters out of a hundred," said Brad Gaudette, the acting fire chief.
"I think a lot of it is just education. Not knowing much about the job. [Women and girls are] not really thinking about it as something that was an option for them as a career," he continued.
Adrienne Kwan, a computer science student at Simon Fraser University said she's always wanted to try her hand at firefighting, but was discouraged from doing so.
"Anything that involves muscle, or being tough or being disciplined -- it seems like that's more of a 'male thing.' Even though my mom was very supportive of me at a young age, it was also like 'it's dangerous to go do this. Your brother can do this,'" she said.
Other participants, like 17-year-old Hannah Chua, said it's the lack of female role models that deterred them.
"I think some girls would see a male-dominated career and maybe they wouldn't be as inclined to do it," she said, adding that she's happy she stepped outside of her comfort zone to take part in the event.
The event allowed the two to develop a deeper appreciation for what firefighters do.
"It's so much more complicated than I would have expected and that's really cool that they train so hard for this," Kwan said, adding that she's now thinking about pursuing a part-time job in the field.
Another participant is also considering a major career switch.
"It's kind of why you come out, just to see if this might be something you want to do. I'm at that age where a career change would be good, for sure," said Stacey Lee, who currently works as a manager.
"There are so many fantastic," said the foundation's president Kirsten Brazier.
"There is all this fun stuff that people (could) be doing if they knew. I just realized that women aren't going to show up unless you give them the opportunity," she continued.
Another training event is planned for next month in partnership with the Royal Canadian Navy.
Registration is open for girls and women ages 12 and up.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What's in the bipartisan U.S. gun deal and what's not
A bipartisan group of American senators unveiled an agreement on principle for gun safety legislation Sunday, providing an overview of a forthcoming package of reforms to address one of the nation's most pressing and divisive issues in the wake of mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.
CHEO describes 'weekend like no other' as patient counts surge
CHEO says it has seen 'a spring weekend like no other' in its 48-year history as its emergency department fills with patients, leaving the hospital short on beds.
Sharing a bed with a partner may give you a better night's sleep than those who sleep alone: study
According to a new study, having a sweetheart to cuddle you in bed isn’t just pleasant — it can help you get a better sleep.
Enough evidence uncovered to indict Trump: Jan. 6 panelists
Members of the House committee investigating the Capitol riot said Sunday they have uncovered enough evidence for the Justice Department to consider an unprecedented criminal indictment against former U.S. President Donald Trump for seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Charest accuses Poilievre campaign of inflating membership numbers
Conservative Party of Canada leadership contender Jean Charest is accusing rival Pierre Poilievre of exaggerating his membership count, calling the claim 'Pierreinflation.'
As pandemic measures ease, many singles have renewed energy to search for longterm love
For many who spent the last couple of years battling loneliness, dating experts say the third year of the pandemic comes with a renewed quest for love and companionship.
Russia destroys bridge over Ukrainian river, cutting escape route
Russian forces have blown up a bridge linking the embattled Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk to another city across the river, cutting off a possible evacuation route for civilians, local officials said on Sunday. Sievierodonetsk has become the epicenter of the battle for control over Ukraine's eastern region of Donbas.
Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites
Rocket firm Astra Space's mission to send tiny weather-monitoring NASA satellites to orbit on Sunday failed after a second-stage booster engine shut down early in space, according to the company's livestream of the mission.
N.B. town takes celebration of world's oldest basketball court to new heights
An iconic Heritage Minute about basketball and peach baskets may be seared into the minds of Canadians, but a New Brunswick town is looking to cement its own status within one of the biggest sports on Earth.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island medical lab closing for 3 weeks, health authority says
A medical laboratory in Sidney, B.C., will be closed Monday and remain closed for the rest of the month, Island Health announced Sunday.
-
June skier airlifted off of Vancouver Island mountain amid avalanche risk
It may say June on the calendar, but that hasn't prevented search and rescue volunteers from having to come to the assistance of a skier in trouble on Vancouver Island.
-
Stolen trucks used in similar break-ins 9 days apart in Errington, B.C.
Mounties north of Nanaimo are investigating a pair of almost identical business break-ins that happened a little more than a week apart.
Calgary
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Prolonged rain event for most of Alberta, flood concerns
The risk of thunderstorms diminishes Sunday night as the next system from Montana sets its eyes on Alberta.
-
Investigation started after body found in Bow River
Calgary police are investigating after a body was found in the Bow River on Sunday.
-
Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after Balzac crash
Alberta RCMP say officers are investigating the cause of a crash between a motorcycle and a minivan that sent a man to hospital.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton protest gives voice to those impacted by war in Ukraine
Protesters with their hands tied and blindfolds across their eyes stood on Whyte Avenue Sunday afternoon to reinforce that war in Ukraine continues.
-
'A step up': Tournament gives young golfers opportunity to experience tour play
A group of young golfers with dreams of making it to the pro leagues received the opportunity of a lifetime this weekend with a shot of qualifying for a professional tour event.
-
Sashbear Walk promotes community and understanding for positive mental health
Dozens of Edmontonians enjoyed the warm weather by completing a five-kilometre walk to raise awareness about the importance of mental health.
Toronto
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 370, marking lowest level in months
Ontario health officials are reporting the lowest COVID-19 hospitalization case count seen in the province since December last year.
-
'A lack of respect and dignity,' says advocate as Toronto moves to clear Clarence Square encampment
At least two encampment residents, along with several supporters, remain at a small park in downtown Toronto, which city officials and Toronto police partially cleared Sunday.
-
Toronto van attack victims, family ready themselves for sentencing hearing
Amaresh Tesfamariam's family will draw on her fighting spirit this week as they summon the strength to speak about her life in front of the man who caused her death.
Montreal
-
2 weekend pool incidents leave one child dead, another in critical condition
Two separate pool incidents in Quebec have left one child dead and another in critical condition within the span of just a day.
-
'Difficult for drivers': Gas prices set records in Ontario, Quebec
The pain at the pump continues as gas prices reached record levels on Saturday around the major cities in Ontario and Quebec.
-
‘Unacceptable’: yearbooks at Montreal-area school recalled after racist entry
A West Island high school confiscated over 900 yearbooks after a student snuck racist language into his biography.
Winnipeg
-
'Traumatizing': Whiteshell residents begin cleanup after weeks of severe flooding
Destroyed boathouses and missing docks are just some of the damages Whiteshell residents are returning to after floodwaters forced many to evacuate the area.
-
Train derails near Manitoba-Ontario border
A train derailed near the Manitoba-Ontario border on Saturday afternoon.
-
Gun reform deal reached by U.S. senators with key Republican backing
In a potential breakthrough toward the first significant new U.S. gun law in decades, a bipartisan group of senators on Sunday announced an agreement on a framework for a firearms safety bill with enough Republican support to advance in the narrowly divided Senate.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police lay impaired driving charge after crash injures child
Saskatoon police have charged a 31-year-old man after an investigation into a crash with a pedestrian.
-
Sask. Aviation Museum exhibit celebrates 'profound' recovery of plane that crashed decades ago
An exhibit more than 60 years in the making was unveiled at the Saskatchewan Aviation Museum this weekend to open the final chapter on a storied piece of Saskatchewan history.
-
Prairieland reps to speak with city committee regarding soccer stadium
The proponents of a soccer stadium at Prarieland Park in Saskatoon are scheduled to meet with the city's planning committee on Monday.
Regina
-
Sask. Aviation Museum exhibit celebrates 'profound' recovery of plane that crashed decades ago
An exhibit more than 60 years in the making was unveiled at the Saskatchewan Aviation Museum this weekend to open the final chapter on a storied piece of Saskatchewan history.
-
'We are very happy everyone supports us': communities come together to stand with Ukraine
The Stand with Ukraine Benefit was held at the Performing Arts Centre in Regina on Sunday and all proceeds went towards supporting refugees.
-
'Science and knowledge are ever-evolving:' Shahab receives honourary degree, speaks on health measures
Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab received an honourary doctor of science degree at University of Regina’s convocation on Friday for his work in public health.
Atlantic
-
Suspicious death in Dartmouth ruled a homicide; police identify victim
The suspicious death of a man in Dartmouth has been ruled a homicide and the victim has been identified.
-
Man killed in ATV crash in South Branch, N.S.
A 31-year-old man has died following an ATV crash in South Branch, N.S.
-
‘It's very disappointing’: N.B. government faces criticism for changing Truth and Reconciliation Day motion
People in New Brunswick are reacting to the provincial government’s removal of the term "unceded" land from a motion recognizing the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
London
-
Flair Airlines to begin offering flights from London, Ont.
London International Airport is about to begin a partnership with Flair Airlines.
-
Whitecaps London FC shine light on woman abuse
It’s a strong tournament with a strong message.
-
Holy Roller vandalized again at Victoria Park
Less than two weeks after the Holy Roller was restored and put back in its place at Victoria Park, it was vandalized.
Northern Ontario
-
Interest in ecotourism spiking in Sault Ste. Marie
With tourism picking up in and around Sault Ste. Marie, officials are specifically marketing the local eco-tourism industry.
-
Northern research study provides insight into why young people become homeless
Two faculty at Laurentian University are participating in a northeastern Ontario-based research project called ‘On the Move.’
-
'Difficult for drivers': Gas prices set records in Ontario, Quebec
The pain at the pump continues as gas prices reached record levels on Saturday around the major cities in Ontario and Quebec.
Kitchener
-
Encampment eviction, farm guilty plea, gas prices: Top stories of the week
An eviction notice at a Kitchener encampment, a guilty plea in a farm worker's death, and gas prices continuing to rise round out the top stories of the week.
-
'Power in numbers': Kitchener Doon South residents start neighbourhood watch
Residents of a Kitchener community have started a neighbourhood watch after a rise in suspicious activity.
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 370, marking lowest level in months
Ontario health officials are reporting the lowest COVID-19 hospitalization case count seen in the province since December last year.