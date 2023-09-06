B.C. officials to provide update on wildfire and drought situation

B.C. officials are set to provide an update on the province’s record-breaking wildfire season and severe drought situation Wednesday.

They’re reminding everyone that although parts of B.C. have received some rain, watering restrictions remain in effect.

Water levels appear to be a little low at the Capilano Reservoir in North Vancouver due to maintenance underway.

Metro Vancouver says the region’s other two reservoirs are in pretty good shape, but it warns they won’t stay that way if people keep breaking watering rules.

The three water sources that supply Metro Vancouver are the Capilano, Seymour and Coquitlam reservoirs.

They are holding steady for now, despite the persistent drought-like conditions the province has faced this summer.

However, the regional district says people are disobeying Stage 2 watering restrictions when it comes to their lawns, something that causes usage to rise by about 50 per cent in the summer.

The lawn watering ban started Aug. 4 and remains in effect until Oct.15.

B.C. is currently experiencing severe drought levels. Most of the province’s water basins are at Drought Level 4 or 5—the highest ratings.

Officials are warning people not to become complacent.

Keep showers short and let your lawn stay golden in order to protect the drinking water supply.

Metro Vancouver uses about 1.4 billion litres of water a day during the summer, which is above the national average.