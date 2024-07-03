B.C. nurse reprimanded for drinking alcohol, working while impaired
A British Columbia nurse who was caught drinking alcohol on shift and working while impaired has been reprimanded by the profession's regulator.
The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives convened an inquiry committee into the behaviour on Tuesday and rendered its decision, according to a public statement on the college's website.
The nurse, who is not named in the notice, was found to be "drinking alcohol while on shift and practising while impaired" on Aug. 9, 2023, according to the statement.
The nurse was subsequently diagnosed with a disability that had "a causal relationship to the practice issues" addressed by the reprimand, according to the college.
The diagnosis was rendered in an independent medical report and the nurse admitted to the disability, the statement said.
The nurse and the college entered a consent agreement to suspend the nurse's professional registration for three days. The nurse must also enroll in a medical monitoring program to prove their abstinence from alcohol for an unspecified period.
When the nurse returns to work, they will be prohibited from working overtime, acting as the nurse-in-charge, or having supervision over nursing students. The nurse will also we restricted from orienting new staff.
The identity of the nurse was withheld to protect their personal health information with respect to "the condition that impaired their ability to practise nursing," according to the regulator.
"The inquiry committee is satisfied that the terms will protect the public," the notice concluded.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Canada issues travel warning as Hurricane Beryl tears through southeast Caribbean
As Hurricane Beryl rips toward the southeast Caribbean, Global Affairs Canada is warning travellers to avoid non-essential travel to Jamaica as well as several countries in the region.
Canadian feels 'abandoned' in Mexico after WestJet strike
More than 1,100 WestJet flights and counting have been cancelled since last Thursday, when a strike by the airlines mechanics union grounded travel plans for more than 100,000 customers.
Trudeau won't commit to national caucus meeting, says he's having calls with MPs
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he's been taking calls from different members of his Liberal caucus following the party's historic byelection loss in a downtown Toronto riding last week, but his focus remains on governing.
Nearly four out of 10 Ontarians considering leaving due to cost of housing: survey
Nearly four out of 10 Ontarians say that they are considering leaving the province due to the high cost of housing, a new survey has found.
1 dead, 2 injured after helicopter crash near B.C.-Alberta border
One person was killed and two others were injured in a helicopter crash near the B.C.-Alberta border on Tuesday evening, according to the RCMP.
Hurricane Beryl roars toward Jamaica after killing at least 6 people in the southeast Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl was roaring toward Jamaica on Wednesday, with islanders scrambling to make preparations after the powerful Category 4 storm earlier killed at least six people and caused significant damage in the southeast Caribbean.
Popular weight loss and diabetes drugs linked to increased risk of rare form of blindness
People who take Ozempic or Wegovy may have a higher risk of developing a rare form of blindness, a new study suggests. Still, doctors say it shouldn’t deter patients from using the medicines to treat diabetes or obesity.
Delta flight diverts to New York after passengers are served spoiled food
A Delta flight from Detroit to Amsterdam was diverted to New York's Kennedy Airport on Wednesday after passengers were served spoiled food, airline officials said.
The son of Asia's richest man is getting married in one of India's most anticipated — and lavish — weddings of the year
Billionaire heir Anant Ambani is set to marry his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant later this month, in a lavish ceremony widely described as the country's wedding of the year.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. nurse reprimanded for drinking alcohol, working while impaired
A British Columbia nurse who was caught drinking alcohol on shift and working while impaired has been reprimanded by the profession's regulator.
-
Woman, 29, dead after drowning near Savary Island, B.C.
A 29-year-old woman is dead after drowning off a small island along the British Columbia coast.
-
B.C. municipalities get $1.6 billion in federal infrastructure funds over five years
Three levels of government say they've finalized a deal that will provide more than $1.6 billion in federal funding over the next five years to communities in British Columbia, to build and maintain "critical infrastructure."
Kelowna
-
Another severe thunderstorm watch issued for B.C. Interior
A swath of B.C.’s southern Interior is being told to brace for potential severe thunderstorms Tuesday.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for B.C. Interior
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect Sunday for a swath of the B.C. Interior, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Man stabbed in Kelowna, suspect at large: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
With rise in bear spray assaults, Edmonton changes bylaw to regulate sales
The City of Edmonton has amended its bylaw to regulate sales of bear spray.
-
Edmonton's amendment of its 15-minute city plan 'legitimizes the conspiracy theory': professor
The topic of 15-minute cities returned to Edmonton city hall last week. Discussions about the urban-planning design led city councillors to make an amendment to its plan to appease concerns about movement. Canadian Research Chair and Health Law and Policy Chair at the U of A Prof. Tim Caulfield joined CTV Morning Live to discuss the conspiracy theories surrounding 15-minute cities.
-
Edmonton mayor wears Florida Panthers jersey in council meeting
Edmonton's mayor wore a Florida Panthers jersey on Wednesday after losing a bet with a south Florida mayor.
Calgary
-
'Pretty exciting': Calgary's 'Blue Sky City' logo revealed
Calgary's new logo for its 'Blue Sky City' civic brand has officially been revealed as creators of the design hope it sends a welcoming message and acts as a nod to innovation.
-
2 people sent to hospital following crash near Lac Des Arcs
A youth and an adult, both from Canmore, Alta., are in hospital following a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway on Wednesday.
-
Didsbury, Alta., senior defrauded out of 'thousands': RCMP
Didsbury RCMP are looking for the public's help to identify a man who allegedly scammed a senior out of thousands of dollars.
Lethbridge
-
Court hears accused in Coutts blockade thought protest could lead to 'war'
One of two men accused of conspiring to kill Mounties at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., characterized the protest as a last stand and told his mother there “will be a war” if police moved in.
-
Fire ban ended for Lethbridge area
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
-
Tourists expected to hit the road this Canada Day
Plenty of tourists will descend on Lethbridge to see what the city offers. Locals, too, will have no shortage of activities this weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Police searching for 'high risk' sex offender for breaching conditions
Police are looking for a sex offender wanted for breaching conditions imposed on him when he was released from prison in June.
-
Winnipeg snow clearing has gone over budget for last decade: report
The City of Winnipeg has exceeded its snow clearing budget every year for the past decade.
-
Arson at Winnipeg townhouse leaves one dead; one injured
An arson at a townhouse in Winnipeg last month has left one woman dead and a man with life-altering injuries.
Regina
-
Sask. woman makes NHL history behind the bench
Roccanville's Jessica Campbell has been hired by the Seattle Kraken, making her the first woman to be hired as a full-time coach in the National Hockey League (NHL).
-
Sask. couple discovers skunk litter in their yard
A couple near Pense, Sask. recently came home from vacation to quite the surprise: a litter of skunks in their yard.
-
Father/son duo from Saskatoon want to represent Indigenous community on Amazing Race Canada
A father and son team from Saskatoon are hoping to win the top prize on the Amazing Race Canada, while also representing their Indigenous community on a national stage.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. city councillor files affidavit denying abuse at private Christian school
A Saskatoon city councillor is denying his involvement in alleged abuse at a private Christian school.
-
Sask. man who escaped police found dead, death deemed non-suspicious
A Sask. man who escaped RCMP custody in Dinsmore, Sask. has been found dead.
-
Prince Albert homicide victim identified as Norman Wenzel, 'always funny' father of four
Prince Albert’s latest homicide victim has been identified as 41-year-old Norman Wenzel.
Toronto
-
Some demonstrators at UofT encampment begin taking down tents as 6 p.m. deadline nears
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators at the University of Toronto, facing court orders to dismantle their weeks-old encampment, started to take down tents and tarps on Wednesday morning, though vowed to continue their campus activism.
-
Man wanted after several people randomly assaulted in Leslieville on Canada Day
A man is wanted after several people were assaulted without provocation within 10 minutes in Toronto’s east end on Monday.
-
Now-banned Raptors player Jontay Porter will be charged in betting case, court papers indicate
Former Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter will be charged with a federal felony connected to the sports betting scandal that spurred the NBA to ban him for life, court papers indicate.
Montreal
-
Irish prime minister 'appalled' by Montrealer's death after alleged assault
Ireland's prime minister says he's "absolutely appalled" by an assault in the country's capital that resulted in the death of a tourist from Montreal.
-
Quebec realtors buying homes, selling at higher prices to make a quick profit
The number of disciplinary cases against Quebec realtors accused of "financially abusing" their clients is going up.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Canada issues travel warning as Hurricane Beryl tears through southeast Caribbean
As Hurricane Beryl rips toward the southeast Caribbean, Global Affairs Canada is warning travellers to avoid non-essential travel to Jamaica as well as several countries in the region.
Ottawa
-
Tewin development project passes latest hurdle, but some say it still doesn't belong
A future suburb in the city's southeast end is raising concerns amongst some councillors and residents over the price tag to service the area.
-
Mel C, aka Sporty Spice, coming to Ottawa in September
Former Spice Girl turned DJ Melanie C, also known as Sporty Spice, will be making her Ottawa debut this fall.
-
Report shows spike in violent crimes in Ottawa
Violent crimes in Ottawa have increased by three per cent in 2023, according to Ottawa Police Service's annual report.
Atlantic
-
800 pounds of lobster stolen from N.B. wharf: RCMP
The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating the theft of roughly 800 pounds (360 kilograms) of lobster from the Dipper Harbour Wharf over the weekend.
-
Dartmouth, N.S., woman charged for alleged hit-and-run in Bedford
A 30-year-old woman is facing charges for an alleged hit-and-run in Bedford, N.S., on Sunday.
-
Nova Scotia expands access to electronic health records
A pilot project that gives patients access to their medical records has become a permanent part of Nova Scotia’s digital transformation.
London
-
St. Thomas police investigating suspicious death as a homicide
Police in St. Thomas are investigating a death. Police and fire officials are on scene in the area of Hiawatha and Curtis Street.
-
Charges laid in last weekend's south end robbery
A south end robbery that took place this past weekend has seen charges laid against a man and a woman. Late Sunday night, the pair entered a business in the 300 block of Southdale Road East.
-
Public assistance requested to identify suspicious person
The Stratford Police Service (SPS) is looking for the public’s help identifying a suspicious person.
Kitchener
-
Public assistance requested to identify suspicious person
The Stratford Police Service (SPS) is looking for the public’s help identifying a suspicious person.
-
Waterloo regional police warn residents of roof repair scams
According to police, homeowners are being targeted by fraudulent contractors who show up at their homes and use high-pressure tactics to convince victims the work is needed.
-
St. Thomas police investigating suspicious death as a homicide
Police in St. Thomas are investigating a death. Police and fire officials are on scene in the area of Hiawatha and Curtis Street.
Northern Ontario
-
Tentative sale agreement could save northern Ont. cheesemaker
The owner of Thornloe Cheese announced Wednesday it has a tentative agreement in place to sell the northern Ontario cheesemaker to Mississauga-based Triple ‘A’ Cheese.
-
Ontario man suffers cardiac arrest in Florida. This is why insurance won't cover his $620,000 hospital bill
An Ontario man who wanted to spend time with his family in Florida was hospitalized after suffering a cardiac arrest at the airport as he was about to fly back to Canada.
-
Sault man charged with assault after allegedly throwing hypodermic needle
A man has been charged with assault with a weapon following a confrontation between neighbours on Tuesday in the Sault.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador fishers say commercial cod fishery should not reopen
The union representing inshore fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador is calling on the federal government to reverse its recent decision to reopen the commercial Northern cod fishery.
-
WATCH: Ode to Newfoundland rings out at emotional interment of Unknown Soldier
As part of the emotional ceremony honouring Newfoundland and Labrador's Unknown Soldier, the province's national anthem, The Ode to Newfoundland, was sung. Military members received special permission from defence officials to salute the Ode.
-
An unknown Newfoundland soldier killed in the First World War is being laid to rest
The remains of a soldier from Newfoundland killed in the battlefields of France during the First World War will be laid to rest in St. John's Monday, bringing an emotional end to a years-long effort in a place still shaken and forever changed by the bloodshed.