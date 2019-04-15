

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - A Conservative MP from British Columbia says he is undergoing tests to determine if he has pancreatic cancer - and, if so, how far the disease may have spread.

Mark Warawa posted a note on his Facebook page saying he was "very sick in hospital" and asking anyone to pray "for a miracle."

Warawa says he was scheduled to have a procedure this morning, along with additional tests over the coming days to see if the cancer has spread to other organs.

He says pancreatic cancer would mean surgery and six months of chemotherapy.

Warawa says he plans to post updates on his Facebook page so his wife Diane doesn't have to respond to every inquiry, adding he needs, in his words, "to be in her loving arms." The couple have five children and 10 grandchildren.

Warawa is finishing his fifth consecutive term in the House of Commons after announcing in January that he would not seek re-election this fall.

"You can see how yellow my skin is," he writes on Facebook.

"If it is just in the pancreas, I will (need) surgery and 6 months of chemotherapy. If cancer has spread to other organs, there isn't anything medically to do and life could be short."

Warawa goes on to express trust in God, saying, "Yes, there has been lots of tears, but the God who created us has healed me and saved my life before. Most important is I know God loves me and wants me to trust Him."

Before entering federal politics, Warawa spent 14 years as a city councillor in Abbotsford.

The Canadian Cancer Society says one in every 74 men will develop pancreatic cancer in their lifetime, and a similar ratio will die from the disease.