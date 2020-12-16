VANCOUVER -- More than two dozen people have been confirmed to have COVID-19 as officials work to contain an outbreak at a B.C. mining operation.

In an emailed statement, Interior Health said 27 people are known to have the disease as part of the outbreak at the Teck Mining Ltd. operations.

The outbreak is impacting three sites near Elkford, B.C.

Fifteen cases of the novel coronavirus have been tied to an active water treatment facility construction site, and another eight are connected to fording river operations. The remaining four cases involve Elkview mine operations, Interior Health said.

And those confirmed to have COVID-19 aren't all from the area.

"Cases have been identified with residences in multiple jurisdictions, including Interior Health, Vancouver Island Health, Alberta, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland," the health authority said.

Public health officials are working with Teck to monitor the site to ensure cleaning, symptom screening and physical distancing in an effort to prevent further transmission.

"There is currently no indication of COVID-19 spread to the community, however, everyone in all communities should remain vigilant," Interior Health said.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, body aches, loss of sense of smell or taste, headaches and diarrhea.