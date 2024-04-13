VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • B.C. man was reaching for piece of fried chicken when he crashed into barrier, police say

    A man eats fried chicken inside a car in this image from Shutterstock.com A man eats fried chicken inside a car in this image from Shutterstock.com
    Mounties in B.C.’s southern Interior say a fried meal could have led to tragedy last weekend after a distracted driver crashed into a concrete barricade.

    Last Sunday, just before 3 p.m., the Trail RCMP says it responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 3 in Rossland.

    The driver’s vehicle sustained “serious front-end damage” and needed to be towed away from the scene, but the man was reportedly uninjured.

    “The man allegedly told the officer that he was reaching for a piece of fried chicken when he veered into the barrier,” police wrote in a news release.

    Police also say the vehicle’s insurance was expired and the man was given a $598 fine under the Motor Vehicle Act.

    “This bite of chicken could have been deadly,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, in the release. “Distracted driving is one of the leading causes of fatal incidents on our highways in B.C. Please stay focused on driving and leave the chicken dinner at home.”

