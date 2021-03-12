VANCOUVER -- A new scam circulating in a Metro Vancouver community related to the COVID-19 vaccine has led to a warning from local police.

In a news release Thursday, West Vancouver police said the department has received reports that fraudsters are contacting people under the guise of setting up a "home visit" for a vaccine.

The person making the call claims the victim is next in line for the vaccine, then asks for personal information like a home address and credit card information, police say.

"Unfortunately, this pandemic has provided new opportunities for fraudsters to target vulnerable people," said Const. Kevin Goodmurphy in the release.

"At this stage, nobody will be calling you to set up a home vaccine appointment. If you receive a call like this, hang up immediately."

Currently, individuals aged 85 and older or Indigenous peoples aged 65 and older can call to book a vaccine. Those people won't be contacted about an appointment.

West Vancouver police say anyone who is contacted in one of these scams is asked to call the local non-emergency line at 604-925-7300.