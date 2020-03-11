VANCOUVER -- The family of two women killed in a murder-for-hire scheme 30 years ago says one of the men convicted in their deaths has been granted day parole.

Sharon Huenemann and Doris Leatherbarrow were found bludgeoned and stabbed to death in Tsawwassen in 1990.

The 1992 trial showed that Huenemann's son, Darren, had offered his friends Derik Christopher Lord and David Muir a car, house and monthly salary for carrying out the murders.

All three men were convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Muir admitted to his role in the killings in 2003 and has been on parole ever since.

Lord has always maintained his innocence and has been denied parole more than 10 times.

But the victims' family says Lord was granted day parole on Tuesday.

"This person should never ever be paroled. He's going to be out enjoying the freedom that he took away from Doris and Sharon,” said Ed Beketa, Sharon Huenemann’s brother-in-law.

Beketa says his family was shocked and appalled by the decision.

They’ve been attending Lord’s parole hearings every two years for the last three decades.

“When they talk about closure, forget it. There’s no closure, it continues,” explained a very emotional Beketa.

CTV News has reached out to the Parole Board of Canada for a copy of the decision which will list the conditions of Lord’s release.

During the trial it was heard that Leatherbarrow's wealth was estimated at between $3 million and $4 million at the time of her death. After Leatherbarrow and her daughter, Darren would have been the sole heir to the riches.

“It’s something that should have never ever happened. Three individuals deciding to kill two beautiful ladies for money,” said Beketa.

The two women had invited Lord and Muir over for dinner on the night they were killed. The table was set for four when the boys hit them over the head with crowbars until they were unconscious and then cut their throats with kitchen knives.

The boys tried to make it appear as though the women had been murdered during a robbery, but police found that money, jewelry and other expensive items had been left untouched.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Michele Brunoro