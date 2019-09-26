VANCOUVER - Almost two decades after the disappearance of Angel Fehr, a mother of two who was expecting a third child, her former boyfriend has been charged with murder.

Mounties announced the bombshell break in the cold case Thursday morning, revealing they have finally managed to locate the pregnant Kamloops, B.C. resident's remains.

Fehr was last seen on April 23, 2000, when she attended an Easter dinner with family in Abbotsford. After dinner, she headed home with her then-partner, Trent Larsen, but was never seen alive again.

The RCMP said Larsen was arrested earlier this month and has since been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

"Despite 19 years having passed, we have continued to follow up on every tip and investigate every lead," Supt. Jeanett Theisen said in a news release.

"We can only hope today's announcement can bring Angel's family some sense of relief and one step closer to healing."

Fehr's body was found on a rural property outside 100 Mile House over the weekend. Authorities stressed that the property owner is not related to the criminal investigation, and actively assisted law enforcement by providing equipment that helped recover Fehr's remains.

Larsen is scheduled to appear in Kamloops provincial court on Sept. 30.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.