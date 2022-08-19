B.C. lottery winner plans to buy electric car, continue enjoying retirement

A retired Lake Country man has an extra half-million dollars in his bank account after a recent lottery win.

William McKay matched all four numbers in the Lotto Max Extra draw on Aug. 5, winning the $500,000 top prize.

He told the B.C. Lottery Corporation he checked his numbers online the following morning.

“My first thought was, ‘I have to wake up my wife,’” he said, according to a news release from BCLC.

“Surprise! She thought I was joking with her.”

BCLC said McKay purchased his winning ticket from the Save-on-Foods on Main Street in Lake Country.

He celebrated his win over dinner with family, and says his first purchase will be an electric car, the lottery corporation said.

Beyond that, McKay simply plans to continue enjoying his retirement.

“This win gives us a bit more variety and fun with our retirement and will let us travel more,” he told BCLC.

The odds of matching all four numbers in an Extra draw are 1 in 3,764,376, according to BCLC. The odds of winning the main Lotto Max jackpot are infinitesimal at 1 in 33,294,800.

BCLC says lottery players have redeemed more than $29 million in winnings from the Extra and more than $110 million from Lotto Max in 2022 so far.