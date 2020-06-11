VANCOUVER -- The B.C. government has announced plans to update the Police Act, a 45-year-old piece of legislation that Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth called "outdated" and "out of step" with the province's priorities.

Officials have not specified which parts of the Police Act need addressing, but said the province is putting together an all-party committee to gather feedback from experts and communities on ways to modernize the legislation.

Their approach will be specifically focussed on addressing systemic racism, Farnworth said.

“Everyone deserves to be treated fairly by the police – and our government acknowledges that for many Black, Indigenous, and other people of colour, that hasn’t always been the case," the minister said in a statement. "Ensuring the police are held accountable to the highest standards for fair and unbiased conduct is crucial to maintaining public trust."

The Police Act, which has been updated numerous times over its history, is a broad piece of legislation that covers everything from officer training to police complaints.

B.C.'s announcement comes amid growing calls for police reform in jurisdictions across North America to address complex and challenging issues around race and discrimination.

Farnworth said he and Premier John Horgan met earlier this week to discuss the need to revamp the Police Act to bring it in line with the government's approach to a range of issues, including harm-reduction and mental health.

The province has not announced a timeline for the all-party committee's work, but said it will be formed in the coming weeks.

"When the legislature resumes later this month, I will be tabling a motion to strike this committee, and I will look forward to receiving their recommendations," the minister said in a statement.

Farnworth also pointed to the government's work to expand the capacity of B.C.'s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, and to address concerns around bias in police stops.

Earlier in the day, Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart called on the province to conduct a comprehensive review of policing across B.C.

One of his concerns was the way police department budgets are handled under the Police Act, which leaves little power in the hands of local elected officials.

"The province's Police Act requires us to more or less rubber stamp police budgets outside minimal discretionary spending," Stewart said. "If the cities say no, the province can, and it has in the past, step in and override our decision."

The provincial government hasn't responded to the mayor's call for action.