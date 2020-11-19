VANCOUVER -- Staff at a work site in northern B.C. are dealing with an outbreak of novel coronavirus.

Northern Health has declared an outbreak at the LNG Canada project site in Kitimat after it was confirmed several people have contracted the disease.

As of Thursday, the health authority said, 14 employees have tested positive.

All of the cases are associated with the outbreak, and occurred in the same location, Northern Health said in a statement.

In response, some employees at the site are being tested, and contact management and tracing is underway.

Those with COVID-19, and their close contacts, have been told to self-isolate.