The B.C. Securities Commission has issued a warning about a man who once described himself as the "Chinese Warren Buffett" and defrauded investors of millions.

Weizhen Tang was convicted of fraud in 2012 in Ontario, and handed a six year prison sentence along with a $2.8 million fine for his role in leading a $50 million Ponzi scheme.

Tang was permanently banned from trading securities in Ontario four years later.

The scheme was organized through Tang's company Overseas Chinese Limited Partnerships, with investors encouraged to put up a minimum of $150,000.

Tang claimed to keep 99 per cent of invested funds outside the market, leaving one per cent in for speculation. He made the claim in his book "The Chinese Warren Buffett, the King of 1% Weekly Returns."

More than 200 investors in Canada, the U.S. and China invested their money with Tang.

During the sentencing hearing, Justice Alfred O'Mara slammed Tang's conduct.

"His assertions were patently false. They were dishonest and led to the fraud," he said in his decision.

"The funds appeared to be applied simply on an 'as needed' basis as determined by Mr. Tang with no protection of any portion of the investors' funds in safe securities."

Despite that, Tang spoke to media last week saying he planned to launch a new investment fund, offering returns of one per cent per week.

Due to his Ontario ban, he said he would look towards other provinces or countries.

As a result, B.C.'s Securities Commission issued a warning in late June about Tang and concerns he may turn to local residents for investment.

"The OSC has issued a strong warning to the public about Tang, and we are concerned that Tang may try to sell securities to B.C. residents," said Doug Muir, the BCSC’s Director of Enforcement in a statement. "We urge the public to exercise extreme caution. B.C. investors who have been approached by Tang should contact the BCSC."