

CTV News Vancouver





A former Surrey resident has been charged with financial crimes after an investigation by the British Columbia Securities Commission.

Johny Panyavong, 26, was arrested in Ontario on June 18 and transported back to B.C. to face charges of fraud over $5,000, theft over $5,000 and using forged documents.

The charges stem from allegations that Panyavong misused $40,000 he solicited for investment in a real estate development. He also allegedly presented the investor with forged financial and immigration documents.

Panyavong appeared in Surrey Provincial Court on June 24 and was released on $5,000 bail. The court also ordered him to surrender all travel documents as a condition of his release. He is scheduled to appear in court again on July 29.