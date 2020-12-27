VANCOUVER -- The new coronavirus variant, first identified in the U.K., has been identified in B.C., according to a statement from the provincial health officer and the B.C. Ministry of Health.

The statement, released Sunday just after 1 p.m., comes one day after Ontario reported its first two cases of the extra-contagious strain.

"B.C. has identified the first case of a person in B.C. infected with the COVID-19 U.K. variant,” reads the joint statement from Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

The strain was detected by the BC Centre for Disease Control at its public health lab during the centre’s reviews of COVID-19 samples from travellers who recently returned from the U.K.

“Whole genome sequencing at the BCCDC identified this as the same as the variant seen in the U.K.,” the joint statement continues.

“Ongoing review may identify additional cases in the coming days.”

The person infected lives on Vancouver Island and returned to B.C. in mid-December.

“The individual, who resides in the Island Health region, returned to B.C. from the U.K. on flight AC855 on Dec. 15, 2020,” it continues.

The person developed symptoms while in quarantine and was tested immediately, according to the statement. The test came back positive on Dec.19, 2020.

However, the provincial news statement suggests that the infected person may have had contact with others while they were in quarantine.

“A small number of close contacts have been isolated and public health is following up with them daily,” it reads.

Scientific studies suggest the coronavirus variant first identified in the U.K. spreads “more quickly and easily,” reads the statement.

Because of this, “British Columbians everywhere must continue to be cautious and follow all (provincial health officer) orders and guidelines, stay close to home, avoid non-essential travel, practice safe, physical distancing and wear a mask when in public indoor spaces,” it continues.

On Saturday, the B.C. Ministry of Health told CTV News Vancouver that it would consider implementing additional restrictions on non-essential travel based on Ontario’s reporting of the new strain.

“We will continue to do everything we can to keep people and communities safe and may consider further action to reduce non-essential travel as the situation evolves,” said a ministry spokesperson in an emailed statement to CTV News Vancouver on Boxing Day.

“We are aware of the cases reported in Ontario and have been watching this closely, while reviewing all positive cases in B.C. travellers that potentially came from the U.K.,” continued the Dec. 26 statement.

In Sunday’s statement, Dr. Henry and Dix said the province continues to support Canada’s travel ban on flights from the U.K. and gave more details about the virus.

“"It is important to note there is no evidence that the new COVID-19 variant is more likely to cause severe illness, nor is there evidence to suggest the Health Canada-approved vaccines will be any less effective against the new variant.”

This is a developing news story and will be updated when more information is available