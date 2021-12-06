B.C. highways: Here's which routes are closed in the southern part of the province

With parts of B.C. still recovering from a series of storms, some highway routes in the southern part of the province are still impacted.

Last month, multiple atmospheric rivers hit southern B.C., bringing record-breaking rainfall, catastrophic flooding and multiple landslides including one that was fatal.

At the peak of the storms, there were no available routes between the Lower Mainland and the Interior. But over the past few weeks, crews have worked to repair and reopen roads.

In fact, as recently as Monday, a highway route closed in November because of flooding opened back up again. Highway 11 connecting Abbotsford and Mission reopened with a single lane in each direction between Hazelwood Avenue and Clayburn Road. B.C.'s Transportation Ministry said only the southbound lanes were being used and the northbound lanes would remain closed until the highway can be fixed.

Some routes are only open for essential travel, however, and drivers are warned conditions are not back to normal. In some areas, reduced speed limits are in place.

Drivers are also warned to watch for snowy conditions Monday morning as a special weather statement is in place. Some parts of the Lower Mainland could see as much as 10 centimetres accumulate, while parts of Vancouver Island could see 25 centimetres.

As of Monday, here's what drivers need to know, according to the Ministry of Transportation. A full list of major road closures is available on DriveBC's website.

Highway 1

Open between Exit 90 and Exit 109 (Abbotsford to Chilliwack) but drivers are warned to expect slow traffic with reduced speed limits. Commercial vehicles over 63,500 kg aren't permitted.

Open between Exit 138 and Exit 165 (Hope to east of Chilliwack) but drivers are warned to expect delays with some sections with single-lane in each direction.

Open with travel advisory between Exit 170 and Kahmoose Road (south of Jackass Mountain Summit to Hope).

Closed between Junction Highway 12 and Junction Highway 8 (Lytton to Spences Bridge) due to rock slide.

Closed between Kahmoose Road and Main Street (Lytton to south of Jackass Mountain Summit) due to flooding and mudslide.

Highway 11

Open between Hazelwood Avenue and Clayburn Road for passenger and emergency vehicles only. No left turn onto Highway 11 from Valley Road.

Highway 3

Open for essential travel only between Hope and Princeton. Checkpoint in place and no stopping is permitted in Merritt or Princeton for vehicles over 14,500 kg.

Highway 5

Closed between Hope and Merritt due to washouts.

Highway 7

Open for essential travel only between Glasgow Avenue and Ross Road (Mission to Hope). Checkpoint in place.

Highway 8

Closed between Highway 8 and Petit Creek Road (west of Merritt to Spences Bridge) due to washout.

Highway 99