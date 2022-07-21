B.C. heat wave: Residents warned to prepare for new stretch of hot summer weather

The heat is on in Metro Vancouver.

While some enjoy the early stages of what is the second stretch of hot weather this season, temperatures are expected to reach into the 30s next week, and people are urged to prepare.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) released a statement on Thursday saying the rising temperatures could lead to a heat warning.

"So, that indicates there's a moderated increased risk to health," said Dr. David McVea, a public health physician with the BCCDC.

While it's not an extreme heat emergency like the one experienced last year, health authorities advise people to monitor themselves and check in on others, especially those most vulnerable.

"Listen to your body," said McVea. "If you're feeling really tired, if you're sweating a lot, if you're starting to feel really thirsty, that's your body telling you to slow down."

"If you have an elderly neighbour who lives alone, a family member who lives alone, check up on them. Knock on their door. See if they know this heat is coming," he continued.

He and other experts also advised that last year's deadly heat dome, which killed more than 600 people, is an anomaly and British Columbians shouldn't expect such extreme heat this summer, though hot weather is becoming more frequent.

"Extreme heat is going to be up to seven times more likely than it has been over recent history," said Alex Boston, the executive director of Renewable Cities.

He said all levels of government need to commit to protecting and restoring the green spaces in the city.

"We need trees. We need green space. And this not only protects us from extreme heat events, it also reduces flood risk on the long-term basis," he said.

John Clague, an earth sciences professor at Simon Fraser University, said the increase in extreme heat has also led to more forest fires in the province, which, in turn, affects people's health in nearby communities.

"Just after the heat dome, Lytton burned down. We had terrible fires all throughout southern B.C., which, in turn, causes health issues: people having to inhale fine particulate matter from the smoke and the ash that is produced from wildfires," he said.

Experts urge people to prepare for the heat and read up on the province's extreme heat preparedness guide, as well as stay hydrated and cool in air conditioned spaces.

The hot spell isn't expected to last too long, as temperatures are expected to cool later next week.