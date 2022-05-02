B.C. health care coverage: More medications under PharmaCare
More medications will be covered in British Columbia, the provincial Health Ministry says.
In a news release Monday, the ministry released a list of what's included in its new and expanded coverage, the rollout of which began earlier this year.
The following medications were added to that list this year:
- Vedolizumab (Entyvio), which is used in the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease – new method of administration covered;
- Halobetasol propionate and tazarotene (Duobrii), for the treatment of plaque psoriasis, as a non-benefit for reimbursement with conditions;
- Medroxyprogesterone acetate (Depo-Provera), for prevention of pregnancy and treatment of endometriosis, as a regular benefit;
- Canagliflozin-metformin (Invokamet) for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus as a non-benefit for canagliflozin-metformin FDC;
- Tildrakizumab (Ilumya) for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in adult patients as a non-benefit for reimbursement with conditions;
- Dapagliflozin (Forxiga) for heart failure with reduced ejection fraction, as a limited coverage benefit;
- Ixekizumab (Taltz) for ankylosing spondylitis, as a non-benefit for reimbursement with conditions;
- Enoxaparin biosimilars (Inclunox, Inclunox HP, Noromby, Noromby HP, Redesca, Redesca HP), for treatment and prophylaxis of venous thromboembolism, as a limited coverage benefit;
- Erenumab (Aimovig), for the prevention of chronic migraine in adults, as a non-benefit for reimbursement with conditions;
- OnabotulinumtoxinA (Botox) for the treatment of prophylaxis of headaches in adults with chronic migraine, as a non-benefit for reimbursement with conditions;
- Filgrastim biosimilar (Nivestym) for the prevention and treatment of low white blood cell levels as a limited coverage benefit;
- Glucagon intranasal spray (Baqsimi) for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia reactions; and
- Fremanezumab (Ajovy), as a limited coverage benefit for the treatment of chronic and episodic migraines.
Changes were also made back in January to PharmaCare's coverage of medications used to treat multiple sclerosis, and in December, the long-acting contraceptive implant etonogestrel (Nexplanon) was added to its formulary.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds, Ontario invest $1B to retool Stellantis plants to make electric vehicles
Canada and Ontario are jointly investing more than $1 billion to help Stellantis retool its Canadian auto plants to make electric vehicles.
'Chaotic situation' at Toronto Pearson as travellers wait in massive security lines
People flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport are being warned about delays getting through security as travellers wait in massive lines to get onto their flights.
Drone carrying 11 guns found stuck in tree near Canada-U.S. border in southwestern Ontario
Lambton County OPP are investigating after a drone carrying handguns got stuck in a tree.
Israel blasts Russia over Lavrov's claim Hitler was Jewish
Israel on Monday lashed out at Russia over 'unforgivable' comments by its foreign minister about Nazism and antisemitism — including claims that Adolf Hitler was Jewish. Israel, which summoned the Russian ambassador in response, said the remarks blamed Jews for their own murder in the Holocaust.
Cancer in Canada: What the latest projections are
The overall rate of cancer diagnosis is declining in Canada, but an aging and growing population means the number of cases and deaths due to the disease are estimated to rise, according to a new study.
Peguis First Nation in Manitoba under mandatory evacuation after extreme flooding
Flooding has forced evacuations in some parts of Manitoba after heavy rains caused rivers to swell.
Trump faces biggest test of his 'king-maker' clout since leaving White House
The month of May brings Donald Trump the biggest test of his political clout since the end of his presidency, as candidates he has endorsed contest Republican primaries that will set the stage for November's midterm congressional elections.
Sex assault trial getting underway for Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard
The sex assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is getting underway after multiple delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
B.C. property owners face $52K in real estate fees even though sale never happened
A Metro Vancouver couple is left facing tens of thousands of dollars in real estate commission fees, even though the sale of their properties never actually went through.
Vancouver Island
-
Police seek men who may have witnessed arson at Victoria family's home
Victoria police are hoping to speak with two men who were near a family's home before it went up in flames last month.
-
Victoria residents report feeling earthquake in Washington state
An earthquake that rumbled north of Seattle, Wash., on Sunday was felt by some Victoria-area residents.
-
Victoria Shipyards workers narrowly ratify new 4-year contract
Unionized workers at Victoria Shipyards have narrowly accepted a new four-year contract after last-minute negotiations with employer Seaspan.
Calgary
-
Committee to review name of Calgary's Sir John A. Macdonald School
The Calgary Board of Education could potentially strip the name of Sir John A. Macdonald from one of its schools as part of the ongoing effort toward reconciliation.
-
Woman dead in hit-and-run on Hwy. 1 near Canmore, Alta.
RCMP say a 20-year-old woman has died after a driver in the eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway struck her. Officials say the vehicle involved in the crash did not remain at the scene.
-
Motorcyclist dead following highway crash west of Calgary
A 71-year-old Calgary man is dead following a Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash on Highway 22.
Edmonton
-
'It's gonna be rowdy': Oilers players, fans pumped for first real playoff party since 2017
Oilers sniper Leon Draisaitl has experienced it before, and he's happy to see a full-on playoff party again in Edmonton.
-
Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse a 'game-time decision' for Game 1 vs. Kings
Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft says defenceman Darnell Nurse will be a “game-time decision” when Edmonton begins its playoff run against the L.A. Kings on Monday.
-
Oilers 50/50 surpasses $1.5M ahead of first playoff game
The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation's first 50/50 for the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs is packed with early-bird prizes and a growing jackpot.
Toronto
-
'Chaotic situation' at Toronto Pearson as travellers wait in massive security lines
People flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport are being warned about delays getting through security as travellers wait in massive lines to get onto their flights.
-
Hate-motivated crimes up 22 per cent annually in Toronto, police say
Toronto police say there has been a 22 per cent increase in hate crimes in the city.
-
Sex assault trial getting underway for Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard
The sex assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is getting underway after multiple delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Montreal
-
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur lies in state for second day
Legendary hockey player Guy Lafleur is lying in state for a second day at the Bell Centre in Montreal until 3 p.m. Monday.
-
Downtown portion of Montreal's planned REM de l'Est project abandoned
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and Quebec Premier Francois Legault announced that the REM de l'Est light rail line will be much different than original planned.
-
Quebec reports drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations, 3 new deaths
Quebec reported a slight drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday and three new deaths linked to the virus.
Winnipeg
-
Jets’ Cheveldayoff addresses coaching, Scheifele comments at season-ending news conference
Finding a new coach will be one of the priorities for the Winnipeg Jets during the off-season, general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said in his season-ending address to media on Monday. The Jets finished the season with a win against Seattle on Sunday but missed the playoffs with a record of 39-32-11 and 89 points.
-
How much rain fell in Manitoba this weekend?
For the third weekend in a row, southern Manitoba was hit with a spring storm that brought heavy precipitation to the province.
-
Peguis First Nation in Manitoba under mandatory evacuation after extreme flooding
Flooding has forced evacuations in some parts of Manitoba after heavy rains caused rivers to swell.
Saskatoon
-
Viral level continues decline in Saskatoon's wastewater
Another decline has been reported by the research team monitoring Saskatoon's wastewater for signs of COVID-19.
-
Saskatoon police: man in stable condition after shooting
A man is in stable condition after he was reportedly shot Sunday afternoon.
-
'I am ashamed': Archbishop of Canterbury apologizes to Sask. First Nation for church's involvement in residential schools
The Archbishop of Canterbury met with residential school survivors on James Smith Cree Nation on Saturday to acknowledge their pain for the injustices they suffered and to apologize.
Regina
-
Regina street tops list of Sask.'s worst roads
A Regina street was voted the worst road in Saskatchewan, according to a CAA poll.
-
SJHL names Kyle McIntyre as new commissioner
The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) announced Kyle McIntyre as its new commissioner on Monday morning.
-
Six verified candidates vying to lead the Conservative Party of Canada
The Conservative party has confirmed that six candidates have been verified as leadership contenders after passing the final hurdles to getting their names on the ballot.
Atlantic
-
Three young men face weapons charges after weekend shooting in Dartmouth
Three young men are facing weapons charges following a shooting that sent a man to hospital in Dartmouth, N.S., over the weekend.
-
N.B. high school reopens after 'concerning' graffiti found last week
A New Brunswick high school that closed Friday due to a potential threat has reopened.
-
N.B. man faces 14 additional charges after allegedly pointing a gun at RCMP officer
A New Brunswick man is facing more than a dozen additional charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at two people, including a police officer, last month.
London
-
Fatal workplace incident near Lucan, Ont.
One person has died after what’s being described as a workplace incident near Lucan, Ont.
-
Drone carrying 11 guns found stuck in tree near Canada-U.S. border in southwestern Ontario
Lambton County OPP are investigating after a drone carrying handguns got stuck in a tree.
-
Animal cruelty charge laid after 39 animals seized from Norfolk County home
In total, 27 dogs, five cats, three horses, two donkeys, one guinea pig and one pig were found at the address on Norfolk County Road 19 East.
Northern Ontario
-
'Chaotic situation' at Toronto Pearson as travellers wait in massive security lines
People flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport are being warned about delays getting through security as travellers wait in massive lines to get onto their flights.
-
Timmins suspect charged with assault following eviction from local hotel
A 31-year-old suspect is facing assault charges after an incident at an Algonquin Boulevard hotel in Timmins on April 29.
-
Drone carrying 11 guns found stuck in tree near Canada-U.S. border in southwestern Ontario
Lambton County OPP are investigating after a drone carrying handguns got stuck in a tree.
Kitchener
-
Animal cruelty charge laid after 39 animals seized from Norfolk County home
In total, 27 dogs, five cats, three horses, two donkeys, one guinea pig and one pig were found at the address on Norfolk County Road 19 East.
-
Drone carrying 11 guns found stuck in tree near Canada-U.S. border in southwestern Ontario
Lambton County OPP are investigating after a drone carrying handguns got stuck in a tree.
-
'Chaotic situation' at Toronto Pearson as travellers wait in massive security lines
People flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport are being warned about delays getting through security as travellers wait in massive lines to get onto their flights.