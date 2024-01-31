B.C. Greens leader will switch ridings for 2024 election

B.C. Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau is making a change—running in Victoria-Beacon Hill next election, not her current riding in the Cowichan Valley where she was first elected in 2017—a switch she attributes to family in the capital and her desire to move back there.

“Victoria is not only the political heart of B.C., it’s also where my heart is and it’s here that I wish to continue to serve,” said Furstenau on Wednesday at a press conference announcing the move.

Mario Canseco, a political pundit and pollster with Research Co., says the move is likely partly motivated by worries Furstenau was facing an uphill battle after her current riding was divided into two new ridings with altered boundaries.

“The part that you’re gaining in the new riding that you’re defending is favouring the NDP by a three-to-one margin,” said Canseco.

Still, Furstenau is jumping out of the proverbial frying pan and into the fire. Victoria-Beacon Hill is an NDP stronghold—won all but one time by NDP candidates—including Carole James multiple times. And it’s presently represented by Grace Lore, the newly minted minister of children and family development.

“I’ve defied expectations in every election that I’ve run in— I’ve won every election that I’ve run in,” said Furstenau.

Also on Wednesday, BC United unveiled its election marketing campaign – a million-dollar plan, aimed at generating band recognition and turning sagging poll numbers around.

“I think it will give people an understanding of BC United is all about and how important we think it is to get different leadership so we can get different results in British Columbia,” said BC United leader Kevin Falcon on Wednesday.

The party has work to do, according to a poll released Wednesday by Research Co. that shows that the NDP continue to lead decided voters with 46 per cent support. And BC United is far behind, in third place with 17 per cent support amongst decided voters.

“They're only holding on to 41 per cent of people who voted for the BC Liberals in 2020 under Andrew Wilkinson,” said Canseco.

Of course, both Falcon and Furstenau say the only poll that matters will be at the ballot box in nine months.