B.C. fugitives 3rd and 4th on Canada's most-wanted list, $100K reward being offered

Two B.C. fugitives made the top five on Canada's most-wanted list, officials announced Tuesday.

Cody Casey, who is wanted by the Vancouver Police Department, is third on the list released by the federal BOLO Program, or Be On the Lookout.

Casey was just weeks away from facing trial on 17 drug and firearms offences when he cut off his court-mandated ankle monitor and fled the country in April 2022, according to Vancouver police.

The Vancouver Police Department teamed up with the BOLO Program for the first time last year to offer a $100,000 reward for information that would lead to his arrest. A reward of that amount remains on offer until early December.

Fourth on the list is Rabih Alkhalil, who has been on the run since July 2022, after escaping from the North Fraser Pre-Trial Centre in Port Coquitlam.

When Alkhalil left the jail with the help of two suspects – who police previously said were either posing as, or working as contractors – he was on trial for the 2012 murder of Sandip Duhre. Duhre was gunned down at a restaurant in a busy downtown Vancouver hotel. Alkhalil has since been found guilty.

A 2022 partnership between Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers and BOLO allowed officials to offer a $250,000 reward for information that led to Alkhalil's arrest. At the time, Alkhalil topped BOLO's most-wanted list.

Since then, the reward has been lowered to $100,000. This year, BOLO officials said, the program is offering a $100,000 reward for all of the top five fugitives that are on the list, rather than offering a higher reward for the person in the top spot.

'Lineup contest'

Another new initiative the BOLO Program announced this year is the "BOLO Lineup Contest," which aims to encourage members of the public to familiarize themselves with the top 25 fugitives.

"Beginning today, any Canadian resident aged 18 and older who visits the BOLO website will have a chance to earn a number of high value prizes," the program's executive director, Max Langlois, said during a news conference Tuesday.

Prizes of the contest include a $10,000 travel voucher, Mac Book Airs, PlayStation 5 consoles, and iPads as well as gift cards and prepaid credit cards.

"Our message to these fugitives is simple: today is a good day to turn yourself in," Langlois said. "You've evaded arrest so far, but you can't look over your shoulder every minute of every day."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Shannon Paterson and CTV News Edmonton's Ali Yusuf