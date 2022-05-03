B.C. fugitive wanted for murder in Thailand died in northern Ontario plane crash

A British Columbia fugitive died in a plane crash in northern Ontario just days after police announced a reward for his capture in connection to a fatal shooting in Thailand, the province's anti-gang agency announced.

Gene Karl Lahrkamp died in a plane crash reported on April 30, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. (CFSEU-BC) said in a statement Tuesday.

The small plane had four people on it when it crashed near Sioux Lookout. Nobody survived the crash.

Investigators didn't provide details on what might have caused the crash, but identified Lahrkamp as one of the people who'd been on board.

Police in Ontario identified another victim as 26-year-old Abhinav Handa of Richmond, B.C. A third victim was identified as 37-year-old Kamloops resident, Duncan Bailey. The fourth victim won't be named until their family is notified, police said.

Lahrkamp was wanted in connection with the shooting death of Abbotsford, B.C., gangster Jimi Sandhu.

Investigators said Sandhu was killed in Thailand on Feb. 5. An investigation by Thai police determined Sandhu was targeted by two Canadian men who flew home days after the shooting.

According to CFSEU-BC, Thai police charged Lahrkamp and a second suspect, Mathew Dupre, with murder. Dupre was arrested in Alberta in February and remains in custody while waiting an extradition process.

But police were unable to find Lahrkamp and he was placed in the second-highest spot on Canada's Be on the Lookout list of top 25 fugitives last month, with a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Lahrkamp isn't the only B.C. resident on Be on the Lookout's list of fugitives. John Norman Mackenzie is ranked in the 21st spot.

MacKenzie is wanted for being unlawfully at large after escaping Mission Institution in 2018. He was serving a life sentence for numerous convictions, including second-degree murder and armed robbery.

MacKenzie was last seen in Mission at 7 p.m. on Aug. 7, 2018, and was wearing a white T-shirt and jeans at the time.

The public is urged not to approach MacKenzie as he could be armed and dangerous.

Tips can be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers or visiting solvecrime.ca.

With files from CTV News Northern Ontario's Darren MacDonald