VANCOUVER -- The B.C. government has already made several changes to its back-to-school plan for September, including a later start date for students and mandating masks in common areas for students in middle school and high school. But the B.C. Teachers Federation says that’s not enough to keep students and staff safe this fall.

"There isn’t any way to physically distance in a class of 30 students. Even 25 or 28 students, that's really difficult,” said BCTF president Teri Mooring.

The union wants classroom density rules, with the maximum number of students dependant on the size of the space. And it wants the mask mandate extended to all students aged 10 and older, including inside the classroom.

"We also think all the adults in the building should be wearing masks, and this should be a simple message: when physical distancing isn’t possible, masks should be worn,” said Mooring.

Vancouver parent Stephanie Carter agrees.

"One hundred per cent, it’s necessary to wear masks the whole time. That would go a long way, I think,” said Carter, whose 15-year-old daughter Isabella has asthma and and didn’t return to school in June.

"I would like to see smaller groups. Instead of 30, like 15 or less, even," said Isabella Rieche. "I think you should have masks on at all times."

But the education minister isn’t on board with smaller class sizes or masks in classrooms.

"Mandatory masks every minute of the day, which is Ontario’s plan and that’s a bit it of an outlier, will present some problems. We’ve heard that from a lot of science and public health officials,” said Rob Fleming. “Our plan is very consistent with the majority of provinces, including out neighbours in Alberta.”

He says class sizes have never been smaller in B.C. and the province wants to offer in-class learning to every student, so class size maximums won’t be altered for September.

If the current plan isn’t changed, Carter has decided her daughter won’t be returning to Prince of Wales Secondary to start Grade 10 in September. She’s hoping to find Isabella a suitable online option if one isn’t offered by the Vancouver school district.

"I think it would be dangerous for her to go back, especially with cases rising as much as they are at the moment,” said Carter. “I personally feel that if masks are not required in the classrooms and class sizes are not smaller, that we are going to see potential disaster."