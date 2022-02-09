Bylaw officers, police deal with parking infractions at convoy support protest in Surrey: City

Bylaw officers were called in to help deal with parking infractions at the site of a protest near the Pacific Highway truck crossing on Tuesday, according to the City of Surrey.

The demonstration against COVID-19-related health measures is set up right alongside a commercial complex near the border, which includes a day care, a dance studio, a salon, a medical office and a bistro.

In a statement to CTV News, acting bylaw services manager Kim Marosevich said the bylaw enforcement office call centre received a call on Tuesday, and staff later attended with RCMP to deal with parking infractions.

“Surrey bylaw staff will be out patrolling again today to address any bylaw related issues and assist the Surrey RCMP if necessary,” Marosevich said. “The handling of protests falls under the jurisdiction of the police. The role of municipal bylaw staff in these situations is to provide assistance to police, if so required.”

CTV News spoke with some businesses off camera on Wednesday. A couple indicated things had improved since earlier in the week, when there had been vehicles parading and honking horns, including air horns, and issues with parking. Handwritten signs could be seen at entrances to the complex, asking protest participants to park elsewhere and avoid honking.

Surrey RCMP have said they are monitoring the situation, and are encouraging people to report any illegal activity or disruptive behaviour.