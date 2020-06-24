VANCOUVER -- British Columbia is gradually entering Phase 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan, which means non-essential travel is now allowed throughout the province.

Premier John Horgan made the announcement Wednesday during his weekly briefing in Victoria.

"While the dangers and risks of COVID-19 have not passed, British Columbians are more confident and we're acting in a way that will allow us to take that next step," Horgan said.

The premier said moving into the next step of the province's four-phase plan is "appropriate" thanks to the hard work of B.C. residents following the guidance of the provincial health officer.

Horgan emphasized this will not be a return to normal and described the upcoming summer as being "extraordinary."

"I think this can be an exciting summer for all of us, but be mindful that this is not regular programming," he said.

There are some communities that may not be ready to welcome travellers, he added, and people need to be mindful of their actions during their travels.

The province has also released guidelines for travelling within the province, which include respecting any local travel advisories to remote or isolated communities, obeying proper physical distancing of two metres, and pre-planning and researching available resources at their destinations.

The province moved into Phase 2 of its recovery plan in mid-May, which allowed many businesses that were ordered to close to reopen with enhanced safety measures.

Dr. Bonnie Henry has repeatedly said B.C. would only move into this latest phase if case numbers remained low in spite of some restrictions being lifted.

She added that these decisions are considered very carefully, and people are at the point where they "need social interaction."

"We would not be making these recommendations if we weren't confident that we have put in place the measures that we need to do," she said.

Watch an American Sign Language translation of the news conference on the provincial government's YouTube page.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Alyse Kotyk​