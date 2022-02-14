B.C. drivers can renew their insurance online starting in May, officials say

Drivers in British Columbia will soon be able to renew their personal vehicle insurance online as the province discontinues dates on licence plate decals.

In a news briefing with ICBC CEO Nicolas Jimenez Monday, Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth said the changes will come into effect May 1, but some drivers will be able to renew their insurance earlier than that.

"ICBC customers renewing policies effective on or after May 1, 2022, will have the option to renew their police online by computer, tablet or mobile device," he said.

Farnworth added that customers can renew their policies up to 44 days in advance.

"If your insurance expires May 1, you can renew it online starting March 17," he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.