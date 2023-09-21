Vancouver

B.C. developer's appeal of extradition to South Korea dismissed by Supreme Court of Canada

The Supreme Court of Canada is seen on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld The Supreme Court of Canada is seen on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The Supreme Court of Canada has refused to consider an appeal from a South Korean man who was fighting extradition to his home country where he is wanted for fraud related to a Metro Vancouver property development.

Jung Myung Soo turned to Canada's highest court in December 2022 after the B. C. Court of Appeal upheld an order from the federal justice minister surrendering him to South Korean officials.

Jung's troubles began in 2005 while he was a key promoter and developer of the multi-million dollar Surrey Central City condominium project.

In upholding his committal for extradition, a B.C. Court of Appeal decision released in March found Jung was said to have admitted to South Korean investigators that he embezzled about $12 million from a businessman in that country to fund the Surrey project.

In ordering Jung's surrender, the minister found there was no indication extradition would be “unjust or oppressive,” or would violate his constitutional rights, a finding unanimously concurred with by a B.C. Court of Appeal panel.

As is customary in its rulings on leave applications, the Supreme Court of Canada did not provide reasons for its decision.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2023

