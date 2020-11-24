VANCOUVER -- The B.C. government has asked dance studios, yoga classes and several other indoor group physical fitness activities to temporarily suspend their operations.

The Ministry of Health said the affected businesses will be allowed to resume indoor activities once new safety guidance is developed – unlike spin classes, hot yoga and high intensity interval training, which have been forced to cease in-person operations indefinitely.

"All other indoor group fitness activities are only on pause until public health develops new guidance," a spokesperson told CTV News in an email.

"Once this guidance is completed, facilities offering indoor group fitness activities, other than spin, hot yoga or (high intensity interval training), will need to adhere to that guidance, update their safety plans, and post them publicly before these activities can resume."

That updated guidance is expected to be available this week, according to the ministry.

Apart from dance studios and regular yoga classes, the temporary closure affects martial arts studios, pilates classes, strength and conditioning activities, and cheerleading.

This is a developing story and will be updated.