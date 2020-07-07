B.C.’s highest court has ruled in favour of a father of five who embarked on a three-year challenge after the Ministry of Children and Family Development told him his four oldest children could not ride the bus unsupervised.

The case was sparked when the ministry received an anonymous complaint back in 2017. Due to a publication ban on any information that would identify the children, CTV News is not naming the father for the time being.

In Monday’s ruling, a panel of three judges unanimously agreed to allow the appeal, and declared the order requiring the father to supervise his children on the bus “was unauthorized and of no force and effect.”

According to the ruling, the man’s four oldest children were between the ages of seven and 10 back in 2017. At the time, he told CTV News he had ridden the bus with them many times to help prepare them for the trip to school and make sure they were ready, and added they always carried a cellphone with them just in case. He said they had never experienced any problems.

The ruling said when the ministry became involved, they determined the matter was not urgent and came up with an interim safety plan, which included a requirement for supervision while on the bus. Later communications from the ministry said the children could not be left unsupervised on transit, in the community, or at home until they were 10 years old, or had someone 12 or older taking care of them. The father was told his file had been closed.

The father requested an administrative review, and later a judicial review. After a Supreme Court judge found the ministry’s decision was “reasonable and correct” earlier this year, the father appealed the decision, submitting the director under the Child, Family and Community Service Act did not have the statutory authority to make such a decision regarding supervision.

In the B.C. Court of Appeal ruling, Madam Justice Barbara Fisher wrote that she agreed the director is not authorized to order parents how to care for their children in an assessment of a child’s safety. She noted while social workers may make recommendations to parents, those recommendations are non-binding, and if a parent disagrees, the director can determine whether further action is necessary.

“Given that the director did not consider the appellant’s children to be in need of protection and took no further steps, her delegates had no authority to require the appellant to supervise his children on the bus (or elsewhere),” Justice Fisher said.

This is a developing story. More to come.