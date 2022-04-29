B.C. COVID map: Regional data suggests Lower Mainland surge
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control's latest update on COVID-19 data released Thursday showed another increase in hospitalizations, as well as other indications that the province's sixth pandemic wave is still growing.
The growth hasn't been evenly distributed across the province, however. While the Interior and Fraser health authorities had the worst of the available data last week, they've moved in opposite directions since then.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
At this time last week, Fraser Health and Interior Health were the only health authorities in the province with more than 100 COVID-19-positive patients in hospital. Fraser Health had 196 and Interior Health had 103.
As of Thursday, Fraser Health's hospital census had risen to 209, while Interior Health's had declined to 98.
Interior Health was the only regional health authority that saw its hospitalization total decline this week, a week in which the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients province-wide grew from 485 to 570.
Much of the overall growth was driven by a surge in hospitalizations in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, which saw the number of COVID-19 patients in its hospitals rise from 95 on April 21 to 155 on April 28.
Island Health had 76 patients in hospital this week, up 10 from the previous week, while Northern Health had 24 patients (up three).
People are counted in the BCCDC's hospitalization totals if they test positive for COVID-19 during routine screening for hospital admission, regardless of whether the disease is the reason for their hospitalization.
In addition to the number of patients hospitalized as of Thursday, the BCCDC released data this week on new hospital admissions from April 17 to 23.
During that span, every regional health authority saw a greater number of new admissions than it did the previous week, and the BCCDC says the latest numbers are "expected to increase as data become more complete."
Fraser Health saw at least 150 new admissions during the period, Interior Health had the next most with 65, Island Health had 62, Vancouver Coastal Health 58 and Northern Health 20.
CASES
Available data on new COVID-19 infections in B.C. is limited by the province's testing strategy. The BCCDC only reports "lab-confirmed, lab-probable and epi-linked" cases of the coronavirus. It does not collect or release the results of at-home rapid tests, which are the only testing option available to most B.C. residents.
Those who do receive lab-based PCR testing in B.C. are those whose care will be altered by a positive result - such as people who are at risk of serious illness and eligible for antiviral medication.
The number of people in this situation who tested positive during the week of April 17 to 23 grew substantially in Fraser Health compared to the previous week's total.
The region saw 831 newly confirmed infections during the week, compared to 581 during the preceding seven days.
Interior Health, meanwhile, saw its total drop slightly, from 598 during the week of April 10 to 16 to 582 during the week of April 17 to 23.
The Northern and Island health authorities saw their new caseloads drop slightly, as well, while Vancouver Coastal Health saw an increase.
Looking more closely at the distribution of positive tests within health authorities, a few local health areas stand out.
The region that includes most of the City of Surrey had the largest case total of any local health area in the province from April 17 to 23, recording 218 of Fraser Health's cases.
On a per-capita basis, however, the South Surrey/White Rock local health area was Fraser Health's hotspot. The 95 new infections recorded there during the week translates to 12 new lab-confirmed cases per 100,000 residents each day.
Province-wide, the highest case rate again belonged to the Penticton local health area, which saw 75 new infections, or 23 per 100,000 residents per day.
Those numbers represent an improvement from the previous week, when Penticton's daily case rate was 32 per 100,000.
More information on the regional distribution of positive PCR tests in B.C. can be found on the BCCDC's COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Four Royal Military College cadets killed in Kingston, Ont. incident
Four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. set to graduate this spring have been killed in an incident involving a motor vehicle.
WATCH LIVE | 'Rolling Thunder' biker convoy rolls into Ottawa
The sounds of motorcycle engines and sporadic chants of freedom filled the air of the Parliamentary Precinct and the ByWard Market in the early evening.
Liver disease outbreak: What we know so far in Canada and globally
Health authorities around the world are on alert for healthy, young children suddenly developing severe cases of hepatitis with no known cause. There are at least 194 cases reported around the world, excluding an unknown number of potential cases in Canada. Here’s what we know so far.
Canadian 'Jeopardy!' champ moves up Top 10 list with 19th win
Canadian 'Jeopardy!' Hall-of-Famer Mattea Roach is now tied for the sixth longest streak in the TV quiz show's history.
Mental distress during pregnancy may impact toddler development, small study suggests
Increased depression, anxiety and stress during pregnancy can alter the fetal brain, negatively impacting a child’s early cognitive development, a new study suggests, drawing attention to the importance of mental health support for those who are pregnant.
Forest clearcutting led to loss of up to 104 million birds in the Maritimes since 1985: study
A new study has found that bird species in woodland areas of Canada's Maritime provinces are under threat from habitat loss due to changes in forest composition driven by clearcutting.
Champagne: Canada 'first in line' for Montreal-made Moderna vaccines
Innovation minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Canada will be 'first in line' for Moderna vaccines manufactured in Montreal.
Celine Dion postpones world tour because of health
Celine Dion says she has been forced to postpone her European tour for the second time.
RCMP officer worried 'frantic panic' would result if photo of N.S. killer's car released
Nova Scotia RCMP were initially reluctant to release a photo of the replica police cruiser being driven by a gunman who killed 22 people in April 2020 out of fear it could spark a "frantic panic."
Vancouver Island
-
Man in critical condition after Victoria highrise apartment fire
A man who was rescued from a highrise balcony after a fire broke out in a downtown Victoria apartment Friday morning is in hospital in critical condition.
-
B.C. scraps controversial plan to involuntarily treat youth after overdose
British Columbia has ditched a controversial plan forcing youth to undergo treatment for up to seven days after an overdose and will now develop a new strategy with First Nations groups.
-
Victoria police say 'Freedom Convoy' protests at B.C. legislature cost $385K in overtime
Victoria police say the 'Freedom Convoy' protests at the B.C. legislature cost the province more than $385,000 in officer overtime.
Calgary
-
Stranded and accused: Calgary photographer caught up in drug seizure tries to come home
A Calgary photographer is out on bail but still under house arrest after spending three weeks behind bars, after being pulled from a charter plane carrying 200 kilograms of cocaine.
-
'Diversity is genocide': Racist posters found in north Calgary
Calgary police are investigating racist posters found in the community of Thorncliffe on Friday.
-
Woman in life threatening condition after stabbing in northeast Calgary
A woman was stabbed Friday in northeast Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton just scored $6.7M from Ottawa. These are the 27 projects getting the green light
Alberta's capital will soon have new tennis courts, better outdoor hockey rinks and new patio spaces in Ice District – as part of 27 projects aimed at improving community spaces.
-
Alta. cougar attack survivor shares rescue story in debut STARS podcast series
The harrowing story of getting an Alberta biologist who had been attacked by a cougar to hospital, as well as similar missions by STARS Air Ambulance teams, are the meat of a new podcast produced by the organization.
-
'Whole heart into it': Mill Woods woman chasing her dream in pro wrestling
Gigi Rey made sure everyone knew where she's from when she made her solo debut in All Elite Wrestling last week.
Toronto
-
Blind senior gets wish to see Maple Leafs play with help of special glasses
A 78-year-old avid Toronto Maple Leafs fan from Nova Scotia is getting the opportunity to see his favourite team play in person tonight thanks to a charity that grants unfulfilled wishes to seniors.
-
'I was forced to be silent': Toronto condo owner told to remove Ukrainian flag from window
A Toronto condo owner says she was told to remove a Ukrainian flag from her apartment window by the property management company that oversees operations at the building.
-
100-year-old woman struck by SUV in North York dies in hospital
A 100-year-old woman who was critically injured when she was struck by an SUV in North York earlier this week has died in hospital, police say.
Montreal
-
Montreal cop under investigation after video shows homeless man pushed into concrete block
A Montreal police officer will be answering to the force's 'integrity' department after being caught on video violently pushing an unarmed homeless man face-first into a concrete block in Chinatown.
-
Census shows that Quebec has country's third-largest trans and non-binary population
Quebec has the third-largest population of transgender and non-binary people in Canada, according to most recent census, though the proportion of the population is lowest among the provinces.
-
Moderna Montreal factory will make Canada an mRNA 'leader,' says Trudeau
Canadian leaders and biotech company Moderna officially announced Friday that a new vaccine production facility in Montreal will ensure a long-term supply of made-in-Canada vaccines. Critics said focusing on 'high profit margin' private production will just increase inequality.
Winnipeg
-
Rash of catalytic converter thefts drive one Winnipeg woman to move
Vehicle owners are considering installing cages over their catalytic converters to deter all-time high thefts.
-
Two taken to hospital after train hit vehicle in Winnipeg
Two people have been taken to hospital after police say a train hit a vehicle in Winnipeg.
-
Evacuation orders issued for 17 homes in the RM of Montcalm
Evacuation orders have been issued for 17 homes in the RM of Montcalm as flood waters continue to rise in the community.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigating crash involving two motorcycles
The Saskatoon Police Service is on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and two motorcycles at Lenore Drive and Cree Crescent.
-
Sask. community welcomes ‘any and all support’ in search for missing boy
The search time looking for five-year-old Frank Young has now entered its eleventh day .
-
Saskatoon teen girls charged with criminal harassment involving social media
Three teen girls have been charged in connection to harassment that happened between January and March 2022.
Regina
-
Sask. COVID-19 modelling projects long plateau: physician town hall
Saskatchewan COVID-19 modelling projects a long plateau in infection and hospitalizations due to increased mixing, according to slides from the Saskatchewan Health Authority physician town hall on Thursday night.
-
Moose Jaw man wins $500K in Western Max
A Moose Jaw resident is $500,000 richer after matching winning numbers for a Western Max lottery draw on April 8.
-
Man facing charges after cocaine, cash seized from Regina home: police
A man is facing charges after nearly 300 grams of cocaine and thousands of dollars in cash were seized from a south Regina home during a drug investigation.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. to ask Ottawa to change name of Confederation Bridge to Epekwitk Crossing
Members of the Prince Edward Island legislature voted unanimously Friday to ask the federal government to change the name of the Confederation Bridge to Epekwitk Crossing.
-
RCMP officer worried 'frantic panic' would result if photo of N.S. killer's car released
Nova Scotia RCMP were initially reluctant to release a photo of the replica police cruiser being driven by a gunman who killed 22 people in April 2020 out of fear it could spark a "frantic panic."
-
Yarmouth County man charged with murder in fatal house fire
A man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal house fire in Nova Scotia’s Yarmouth County last month.
London
-
Firefighters respond to late afternoon house fire in London, Ont.
The London Fire Department responded to a house fire on Briar Court late Friday afternoon.
-
LHSC dealing with two COVID outbreaks
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 69 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
-
$182,000 in undeclared US cash seized at Ambassador Bridge
Canada Border Services Agency officers have seized a large amount of undeclared cash at the Ambassador Bridge.
Northern Ontario
-
Place des Arts officially opens in Sudbury
From a dream to finally being able to open its doors, the Place des Arts -- northern Ontario’s first and sole multidisciplinary arts and culture centre -- is ready to welcome the public in downtown Sudbury in the new Larch Street facility.
-
Food safety concerns stops efforts to feed the Sudbury homeless
A Sudbury charitable organization that has been providing hot meals to the homeless for the past year and a half has been shut down by Public Health Sudbury and Districts.
-
Highway 69 reopened after vehicle fire
There were some tense moments on Highway 69 south of Sudbury on Friday afternoon after a vehicle burst into flames.
Kitchener
-
Guelph ER nurse returns from medical aid trip to Ukraine
Guelph emergency room nurse Marcella Veenman-Mulder is now home after spending a month in Lviv, Ukraine.
-
Four Royal Military College cadets killed in Kingston, Ont. incident
Four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. set to graduate this spring have been killed in an incident involving a motor vehicle.
-
Waterloo region's tech industry growing faster than expected
Communitech projected Waterloo Region's tech industry would reach 24,000 workers by 2025. It surpassed that milestone in 2021, four years earlier than they expected.