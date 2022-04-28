Numbers hospitalized, in critical care with COVID-19 in B.C. rise again
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in B.C. hospitals has more than doubled since the end of March, with 570 hospitalized as of Thursday. At this time last week, there were 485 patients in hospital. On March 31, there were 281.
The number of patients in critical care has also risen, from 38 as of last Thursday to 47 this week.
The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital on Thursday each week since the province began including all test-positive patients in its hospitalization count in January 2022 is shown in this graph by CTV News.
Hospitalization totals include both those who have serious illness caused by COVID-19 and those who are admitted to hospital for other reasons and test positive incidentally.
Since the province began this "hospital census" approach in January, the high point for patients in hospital on a Thursday has been 985, which B.C. hit in early February. Weekly hospitalization totals hit a low of 255 late last month.
Thursday's update comes as independent modellers say the delayed and limited statistics the province releases make it "hard to do anything useful" with the data.
DELAYED AND REVISED WEEKLY DATA
Current hospitalizations and critical-care admissions are the only up-to-date information the province shares in its weekly update each Thursday.
Other data provided pertains to the last full epidemiological week, which ended five days earlier. And even those numbers are subject to revision in future updates.
This Thursday, for example, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control reports that there were 355 new COVID-19 hospitalizations across the province from April 17 to 23. That number is "expected to increase as data become more complete," the BCCDC says.
Last week, the BCCDC reported 238 new hospitalizations for the week of April 10 to 16. In this week's update, that number has been revised up to 300.
Deaths are a similar story. Last week's report showed 27 COVID-19-related deaths from April 10 to 16, with the caveat that the total was expected to increase.
This week, the total for April 10 to 16 has been revised up to 52, and the total for the preceding week - April 3 through 9 - has been changed to 40, up from 37 during last week's report and 23 when it was originally reported on April 14.
It should be noted that reported death totals are considered an overcount. They describe "30-day all-cause mortality," which means anyone who dies within 30 days of testing positive for COVID-19 is included in the total, even if COVID-19 was not what killed them.
"All-cause mortality is being used because cause of death takes approximately eight weeks to be recorded," the BCCDC explains in its weekly reports.
"Retrospective evaluations of underlying cause of death will be done by the BCCDC, in addition to the data provided in this report, to better understand true COVID-19 mortality."
DATA TRENDS
Though the weekly data comes with a lot of caveats, the trend it illustrates is clear. The number of people in hospital continues to rise and the number of new hospitalizations each week continues to start at a higher point than the previous week and get revised upward, as does the number of deaths.
The number of newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 from April 17 to 23 was 2,276, an increase from the 2,036 reported for the preceding week.
Those totals include only "lab-confirmed, lab-probable and epi-linked cases," according to the BCCDC. Infections confirmed through rapid antigen testing - the only testing method available to the vast majority of British Columbians - are not tracked, meaning the true number of coronavirus cases in the province cannot be known.
Wastewater surveillance in the Lower Mainland can provide an indication of trends, however, and four of the five treatment plants in the region have shown increasing concentrations of the virus for at least five weeks, according to the BCCDC's weekly "situation report."
The fifth wastewater treatment facility in the region has seen "elevated" viral loads, but has not shown a clear trend.
All of this adds up to a sixth wave of the pandemic in B.C. that is still growing. Increases in transmission were expected with the end of nearly all public health orders in recent months, and B.C. health officials have said a return of mask mandates or other rules would be "a last resort."
VACCINATION DATA
One of the reasons officials have given for their reluctance to use public health orders to limit the spread of COVID-19 is the antibodies B.C. residents have developed through vaccination and previous infection.
While this resistance to the coronavirus has not prevented people from becoming infected or reinfected, it has reduced the severity of illness for those who do.
As of Thursday, 91 per cent of those ages five and older in B.C. had received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 88 per cent had received two doses. Sixty per cent of adults had received a booster shot.
The province administered 33,954 vaccine doses during the week of April 17 to 23, the majority of them boosters.
Of the total, 2,145 were first doses and 4,449 were second doses. The rest were third or fourth shots.
The province has been offering fourth doses - second booster shots - to people considered clinically extremely vulnerable to COVID-19, long-term care residents and those ages 70 and older.
Very few people under the age of 50 have died from COVID-19 in B.C. Data from the BCCDC shows just 107 of the 3,098 deaths that had been attributed to COVID-19 as of April 16 were among people under 50.
More than half of all deaths in the province as of that date (1,793) were among those ages 80 and older, with the median age for all COVID-19-related deaths in B.C. as of April 16 at 82.
Looking at outcomes by vaccination status for those ages 70 and older on the BCCDC's COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard, it's clear that both unvaccinated seniors and those who have received a booster shot are still vulnerable to COVID-19.
The risk of hospitalization or death is greater for those in the age group who are unvaccinated, however.
Because the boosted group far outnumbers the unvaccinated group, it also accounts for more deaths and hospitalizations, overall.
Looking at the rate of death and hospitalization per 100,000, however, it becomes clear that the unvaccinated are more at risk.
Unvaccinated B.C. residents ages 70 and older were hospitalized at a rate of 146 per 100,000 between March 27 and April 23, while boosted people in the same age group were hospitalized at a rate of 97 per 100,000.
Likewise, unvaccinated people 70 and older died at a rate of 32 per 100,000, compared to 17 per 100,000 among those with three vaccine doses in the same age group.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's 'discriminatory' blood ban being replaced by screening based on sexual behaviour for all donors
A policy change years in the making, on Thursday Health Canada approved Canadian Blood Services' submission to eliminate the three-month donor deferral period for gay and bisexual men as well as some other folks in the LGBTQ2S+ community.
Canada plans to reopen embassy in Ukraine in coming days or weeks: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says the Canadian government intends to reopen its embassy doors in Ukraine shortly, following in the footsteps of its allies.
Mounting evidence Canada trained Ukrainian extremists, gov't needs to be held to account: experts
Continued evidence that the Canadian Armed Forces have trained extremists in Ukrainian military should raise tough questions for government, experts say.
Climate cost to Canada could be trillions of dollars by 2100: report
A new report estimates the total cost of climate change to the Canadian economy at trillions of dollars by the end of the current century if global temperatures continue to rise unabated.
'More questions than answers': COVID vaccines for kids under 5 still not authorized in Canada
There are no vaccines currently approved for use in children under the age of five in Canada. While this may leave some parents concerned about their child's exposure to COVID-19, experts insist there's no reason to rush the process.
Woman who stood on Tomb of the Unknown Soldier won't be charged: police
A woman who stood and shouted on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest has expressed remorse and will not be charged, Ottawa police say.
BREAKING | Ontario 2022 budget includes new measures for seniors, low-income workers
Ontario’s deficit will rise this year to $19.9 billion, with the Ford government enacting new measures for seniors, low-income workers and auto commuters in a budget that holds out hope the province can return to balance around the time of the next provincial election in 2026.
Will Ottawa police be prepared for the 'Rolling Thunder' convoy? Experts weigh in
As the 'Rolling Thunder' convoy heads to the nation's capital this weekend, all eyes are on the Ottawa Police Service as it works to avoid a repeat of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation that paralyzed downtown streets for weeks earlier this year.
Sunwing party flight passengers fined total of $59K: Transport Canada
After a nearly four-month investigation, heavy fines are being slapped on some of the infamous Sunwing 'party flight' passengers in late December, including for not being vaccinated. Transport Canada announced Thursday that out of 154 passengers on the Montreal to Cancun flight, 37 are facing a total of $59,500 in fines.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Vancouver Island COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions rise
The number of people with COVID-19 in Vancouver Island hospitals has nearly doubled in the past month.
-
Police seize millions in paintings from art dealer in Oak Bay, B.C.
Saanich police say thousands of pieces artwork worth tens of millions of dollars have been seized after officers began investigating an art dealer in Oak Bay, B.C. this month.
-
NEW
NEW | Victoria-area resident doctor's housing affordability concern raised in B.C. legislature
A resident doctor's concern about rental housing affordability has made its way into the B.C. legislature with the official opposition party pushing the NDP finance minister for solutions.
Calgary
-
Calgary man pleads guilty to terrorism charges
A Calgary man has pleaded guilty to two terrorism-related charges after travelling to fight with the Islamic State in Syria in 2013.
-
Fourth person charged in Douglasdale murder
A fourth person has been charged in the death of Chad Kowalchuk.
-
Alberta holds 4th highest population of trans and non-binary people in Canada
For the first time, Statistics Canada has released census data on the number of transgender and non-binary Canadians and Alberta has the fourth-highest number of these residents in the country.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton councillors grill ASIRT about withholding names of people killed by police
The practice that often sees the names of people killed by police officers in Alberta withheld from the public was defended by the leader of the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) Thursday.
-
Oilers announce tailgates, watch parties for Stanley Cup Playoffs
The Stanley Cup Playoffs start next week and Edmonton Oilers fans will have plenty of options to watch their favourite team together.
-
Woman arrested after armed liquor store robbery, Edmonton police still searching for man
A woman was arrested after an armed robbery at a liquor store in central Edmonton last February.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario 2022 budget includes new measures for seniors, low-income workers
Ontario’s deficit will rise this year to $19.9 billion, with the Ford government enacting new measures for seniors, low-income workers and auto commuters in a budget that holds out hope the province can return to balance around the time of the next provincial election in 2026.
-
What's in the Ontario budget? Highlights from the 2022 fiscal plan
Ontario's Progressive Conservative government tabled a budget Thursday that effectively doubles as its platform for the spring election. Here are the highlights:
-
Ontario Tories try to cater to drivers with measures in election budget
Ontario's Progressive Conservatives want to tweak auto insurance rules to allow more choice, ensure fairness and crack down on fraud.
Montreal
-
Quebec mask mandate likely to end May 14 and authorities 'do not wish' to bring it back
"We strongly suggested, as a recommendation, that the people could evaluate their own risk and see if they wish to take some personal measure" to protect themselves, said Dr. Luc Boileau, even if there's a new wave in the fall.
-
Health chief Boileau takes heat from worried Quebecers over drastically increased nickel emissions
Quebec's current public health chief came under fire on Thursday for a controversial decision made by his predecessor, allowing nickel emissions near some Quebec City neighbourhoods to grow fivefold overnight.
-
Sunwing party flight passengers fined total of $59K: Transport Canada
After a nearly four-month investigation, heavy fines are being slapped on some of the infamous Sunwing 'party flight' passengers in late December, including for not being vaccinated. Transport Canada announced Thursday that out of 154 passengers on the Montreal to Cancun flight, 37 are facing a total of $59,500 in fines.
Winnipeg
-
COVID-19 hospital admissions climb in Manitoba, ICU admissions drop
New number from the Manitoba government show that while COVID-19 ICU admissions dropped in the province, overall hospital admissions continued to rise.
-
Months after blaze, the Kirkwood Block building is still awaiting demolition
Months after a fire razed the historic Kirkwood Block to the ground, the charred ruins remain spilling onto the sidewalk of Portage Avenue, though the city says it has reviewed a demolition permit.
-
Manitoba community declares state of local emergency due to flooding
A Manitoba community declared a state of local emergency on Thursday morning over concerns of flooding and the potential for evacuations.
Saskatoon
-
'Brian's a hero': Saskatoon runner rescues man struggling in river
A Saskatoon man is being hailed as a hero after rescuing a person from the South Saskatchewan River Wednesday afternoon.
-
Saskatoon's Midtown Plaza could be home to downtown grocery store
A Vancouver-based developer has approached the City of Saskatoon with a proposal to open a full-service grocery store with a restaurant and take-out at the Midtown Plaza.
-
Saskatoon's former Continental Hotel condemned over safety concerns: fire department
One of Saskatoon's oldest buildings has a date with the wrecking ball.
Regina
-
WATCH
WATCH | Sask. premier suggests independent MLA should step down during Question Period
Saskatchewan's premier suggested MLA Nadine Wilson should step down and prompt a byelection in her constituency due to her status as an independent, during Question Period Thursday.
-
'The culture needs to change': Victim of alleged sexual assault by military major calling for more support from CAF
A woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted twice by a major with the Royal Canadian Air Force at 15 Wing Moose Jaw is calling on the military to provide more help and resources for alleged victims.
-
Water main break damages newly renovated Francophone community gathering spot
On Wednesday morning, maintenance staff at École Monseigneur de Laval arrived to work with water which flooded the halls and classrooms of the elementary school due to a water main break.
Atlantic
-
Antigonish man, 22, dies after being struck by police vehicle on N.S. highway: RCMP
A man has died after being struck by a police vehicle in Addington Forks, N.S., says RCMP.
-
Halifax police trying to identify persons of interest in Treyvhon Bradshaw murder
Halifax Regional Police have released images of two people they say are persons of interest in the March murder of 25-year-old Treyvhon Alrick Bradshaw.
-
N.S. reports 24 new deaths related to COVID-19, drop in new cases
Nova Scotia is reporting a decrease in new COVID-19 cases, but an increase in deaths and hospitalizations, in its weekly report Thursday.
London
-
Two days, two separate gun-violence incidents in downtown London, Ont.
For the second time in 48 hours, London police were called to the downtown core for a weapons investigation.
-
Chris Stapleton postpones Thursday night concert in London, Ont.
Fans of Chris Stapleton who’d planned to see him perform Thursday night at Budweiser Gardens will have to wait a little longer due to a band member testing positive for COVID-19.
-
Second person succumbs to injuries from Molesworth, Ont. crash
A second person has died as a result of their injuries stemming from a collision between two vehicles in North Perth on March 31.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police wrap up disturbing child porn investigation involving bestiality
The arrest of a man accused in a months-long Sudbury police investigation into allegations about online sexual abuse material has revealed disturbing charges against three other people.
-
Province providing $74M for Connecting Link project in Timmins
The Ontario government said Thursday it is providing $74 million for the Connecting Link project in Timmins.
-
Sudbury monster truck event cancelled after border issues
This weekend's monster truck show, scheduled to be held at Sudbury Arena, has been cancelled, the show's promoters announced Thursday.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario 2022 budget includes new measures for seniors, low-income workers
Ontario’s deficit will rise this year to $19.9 billion, with the Ford government enacting new measures for seniors, low-income workers and auto commuters in a budget that holds out hope the province can return to balance around the time of the next provincial election in 2026.
-
Police searching for four males after stolen vehicle crash in Kitchener
Regional police are looking for four males in connection to a crash in Kitchener that involved a stolen vehicle Wednesday night.
-
'It’s devastating': 2022 Cambridge Ribfest cancelled due to lack of support
Organizers of Cambridge Ribfest have decided to cancel this year's event after vendors backed out of the festival.