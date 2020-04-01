VANCOUVER -- Fifty-three more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in British Columbia and one additional person has died, health officials in the province announced Wednesday.

There are now 1,066 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in B.C., though modelling last week suggested the number of unconfirmed cases is higher than that. There have been 25 deaths from the virus in the province.

Of B.C.'s cases, 142 are in hospital, with 67 of those in "critical care," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said at her daily briefing on the virus Wednesday afternoon.

A total of 606 people are now considered fully recovered from the virus in B.C.

During the previous update, on Tuesday, Henry announced five new deaths. She also said 43 new infections had been reported, bringing the province's total to 1,013. Previously, the most deaths recorded in a single day was three.

An American Sign Language translation of today's news conference is available on the province's YouTube page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Alyse Kotyk