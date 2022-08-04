B.C. COVID-19 hospitalizations rise slightly in latest update

There were 410 COVID-19-positive patients in B.C. hospitals Thursday, an increase of nine from last week, but within the same general range the province has seen since mid-July.

The number of patients receiving critical care, meanwhile, rose slightly to 38, the highest level seen since early June.

This graph shows the number of test-positive patients in B.C. hospitals on Thursdays since the province switched to a "hospital census" model in January. (CTV)

Hospitalization totals in B.C. include both those who have serious cases of COVID-19 requiring hospital care and those who are admitted to hospitals for other reasons and test positive incidentally.

Since the province switched to this "hospital census" model for counting hospitalizations, there have been as many as 985 test-positive patients in B.C. hospitals and as few as 255.

Health officials have previously estimated that about half of the people reported in hospital with COVID-19 at any given time were hospitalized for reasons unrelated to the coronavirus and tested positive incidentally.

The Health Ministry cited high numbers of incidental hospitalizations, along with the lack of comprehensive testing and waning vaccine immunity as reasons why the B.C. Centre for Disease Control recently stopped reporting case outcomes by vaccination status on its COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard.

